The Historic Restaurant That Paul Newman Named The 'Best In The World'

In California, which has been the American movie industry's base for over a century, it's practically de rigueur for any restaurant aspiring to the "historic" label to have a long list of celebrity visitors, and The Ojai Ranch House is no exception. Over the course of its 75 years or so in business, its patrons have included John Lennon, Yoko Ono, Marlon Brando, Robert Redford, Barbara Streisand, and Reese Witherspoon. Perhaps the most enthusiastic fan, however, was Paul Newman. Back in the '70s and '80s, he sent a series of postcards to the restaurant owners from such far-flung ports of call as France, Italy, and Jamaica. In one of these postcards, which The Ojai Ranch House shared online, he lauded the Ranch House as "the BEST RESTAURANT THE WORLD." (The capital letters are his; we'd never dream of shouting at you in that way.)

Newman's passion for The Ojai Ranch House was so great that he declared on another postcard: "There is no 4-star Restaurant in France as good." He went on to extol the home-grown vegetables as well as the quality of the wines and meats, and concluded his missive by saying, "Pardon me as I need [to] go there now." (For his sake, we hope he didn't dash off those last lines during a jaunt to Antarctica.)