6 Brewery Red Flags That Should Have You Heading Out The Door

Hey, life is short. (Sorry to start with that reminder.) Who wants to spend their valuable, finite time on Earth at a brewery that sucks? No one. And, you may think, well, if the beer is said to be either good or bad, that's all you need to know. But, a brewery is more than that, isn't it? If it really was just about the beer, you can just pick up a six-pack to your liking and hang out in the sun on the roof of your home.

The problem is trying to figure out if a brewery is worth the visit before spending your time and money there. And, there are a few ways you can suss it out upon sight (and sometimes, unfortunately, smell). It doesn't matter if you're hitting up a brewery in NYC, Oakland, Austin, a small town, a beach town, a downtown, or wherever. There are certain characteristics that good and bad taprooms share.

Here are six red flags that are telling you you're in the wrong brewery. If you notice these and decide to stick it out, you do so at your own risk. Whether you're risking a bad time, some disappointing ales, or even your wellbeing, you deserve better. Look out for these stop signs before you order a pint (and it goes in the wrong kind of glass).