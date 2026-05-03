Best Type Of Beer To Use For Refreshing Micheladas

With Cinco de Mayo coming up, there's one thing on everyone's minds: Why were the French trying to take the Mexican city of Puebla in 1862? Wait, sorry — I mean micheladas! Not only is May 5 the biggest celebration of Mexico on the U.S. calendar, but it also coincides with the beginning of consistently warm weather for much of the country. As such, it's a big day for Mexican classics like margs and tacos, as well as micheladas.

Micheladas are massive south of the border, and they come in many forms. While the exact recipe varies from state to state and even bar to bar in Mexico, micheladas are always beer cocktails. In the United States, a michelada is always a beer cocktail with tomato juice. This keeps beer choice simple. There's a pretty strong consensus on the best brewskie for a tomato or Clamato (clam infused tomato juice) based michelada; light Mexican lagers are the hands-down winners for this summery, tangy drink (and we found the best one in our blind taste test).

The clarity, crispness, and sweet notes of these beers are enhanced by adjuncts, or additions to the core recipe, such as flaked maize. This flavor profile allows you to taste the spice and the sharpness of a michelada without any single element becoming overwhelming, unless you have a really heavy hand with the Tabasco or salsa inglesa (aka Worcestershire sauce).