3 Types Of Beer That Are Always A Little Overpriced (And One That Isn't)

Beer is, for the most part, a more or less affordable luxury, which is why the alcohol industry has typically held up well during troubled times. Lately, however, it's sales have been slumping; with craft beer, in particular, being less popular than it was earlier in the still-young century. There are a number of factors at work here, including the fact that many people are cutting back on alcohol due to perceived health risks, but economics also plays a major role. The less discretionary income we have, the fewer beers we can buy and the more value we want for our money. With beers available at all price points, why waste time on the overpriced ones? Beer educator Geoff Bragg shared some thoughts with The Takeout on just what types of beers might fit into this category.

Now, whether you consider a beer overpriced depends entirely on your individual circumstances, but the way Bragg sees it there are some key factors that help contribute to driving up a beer's price. Some of these have to do with the expense of production, while others are more of a marketing thing. In particular, he's not a fan of hard-to-find beers, the kind you practically have to get on a waiting list to obtain. Sure, this scarcity (whether real or perceived) may cause some people to whip out their wallets, but Bragg isn't among them. He offered a few suggestions for beers he feels are better worth spending your money on.