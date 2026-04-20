Yes, There's A Right Way To Hold Your Beer (And You're Probably Not Doing It)

If you've gone to a beer bar or one of the increasingly popular breweries you can find in every state, you might notice that different beers are served in different glasses. Rather than a normal pint glass, you might get your drink in glassware which looks vaguely like a wine glass, or even those giant handled mugs we call steins. Turns out, you may be holding them wrong (especially once you've had a few beers), which matters if you're worried about keeping the beer fresh — and not dropping the glass. To help, we spoke to Geoff Bragg, a beer educator and certified beer server, about the ideal way to hold the glass while you drink a beer.

How you hold a beer glass can change the beer's temperature, but different glasses have their own ideal way for keeping a strong grip. We started with those giant beer steins from Germany, which resemble big mugs and are typically associated with Oktoberfest and European lagers. "I'm of the school of putting your hand through the handle and cupping the glass itself instead of holding the handle," said Bragg. "These things are pretty heavy and holding it closer to the center of gravity is a little easier." He does warn that you'll need to watch your fingers if you hold it this way, and you'll risk warming up the beer inside. Big steins are often used for lagers, which benefit from colder temperatures because it makes them more refreshing. Bartenders almost never serve IPAs in steins.