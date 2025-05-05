The Glasses You Should Never Serve IPAs In

Tilting your head back and drinking beer out of the bottle is a great way to down a frosty brew on a hot day. But when you really want to appreciate a good beer, the right glass brings out the best of it while the wrong one will dampen its potential. Chris Cusack, level one sommelier, cicerone (beer sommelier), and owner of Houston's Betelgeuse Betelgeuse, spoke with The Takeout about the best and worst glasses when it comes to IPAs.

Cusack gave a thumbs-down to two common beer glasses. "Pints and mugs are fine for a quick pour, but they do nothing to highlight what makes an IPA good. Too open, too wide, they lose aroma fast," Cusack told The Takeout. "Steins are worse — thick glass insulates the beer too much and dulls your senses." Pints and mugs don't actually do much to enhance any beer's flavor (not just IPAs), but mugs and glass steins, with their thick walls and side handle, will do the job well when keeping your beer cold is a priority.

Cusack also rejected other beer glass styles for IPAs: "I'd skip weizen glasses or anything oversized and narrow — wrong vibe, wrong delivery." Weizen glasses are tall, curvy glasses meant for wheat beers which have a narrow base that comes in before flaring out wide and curving back in at the top. The shape helps develop wheat beers' characteristically frothy head while the curved-in top captures the flavor-enhancing aroma.