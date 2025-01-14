Put Down That Beer If It's Being Served In A Frosted Glass

While using frosted glasses for craft beers is a major no-no, it's not the only tip to remember when searching for the perfect pint. For example, if you walk into a bar and see a tap list with too many options to count, it might not be the best vibe to experience a new brew. Sifting through the various types of beers and trying them all can be daunting and time-consuming when you want to select one, find a seat, and relax. If an establishment has a solid but short list of offerings, it's safe to assume they know what they're doing and understand what customers like.

Another way to determine if you're getting the best experience is by looking at the type of beer glasses being used. If one glass is used across the board for the entire beer selection, you might not be getting your money's worth. The type of beer glass significantly impacts the flavor profile, the smell, and the correct amount of foam (or head) the beer should have. While using the right kind of glass might seem like small fries in the grand scheme of things, it has a lot to do with how a person experiences the full potential of a craft beer. After all, not all craft beers are created equal. While some, like pilsners, offer more carbonation and crisp flavors, others, like IPAs and stouts, play on hoppy notes and rich flavors.