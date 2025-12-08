Flip That Cheap Beer's Flavor On Its Head With A Few Dashes Of This Liquid
For as much as we love beer that's as cheap as it is delicious, it's no surprise that some beers can be affordable at the expense of good flavor, making them much harder to drink on their own. So, if you don't want to be forced to chase your cheap beer with another beverage just to mask its gnarly taste, there's actually one ingredient you can add to the equation to make your beer not only more drinkable, but actively enjoyable. The additive in question is none other than bitters, a popular ingredient to add to many popular cocktails that can arguably be at its most useful when added to whatever less-than-stellar beer you have on hand.
Now, the use of bitters in non-cocktails is far from a new concept — some even add bitters to morning coffee to give it a boost in flavor — but using bitters in beer is a technique that even alcohol experts like Chris Cusack, a level 1 sommelier, level 1 cicerone, and owner of Betelgeuse Betelgeuse, give credence to. "Bitters can add a real structure and flavor to a cheap beer," Cusack explained. "Bitterness, tannins, spice, aroma — these are all things that many cheap beers don't have going for them that your choice of bitters can help upgrade."
Different bitters are best for specific kinds of beer
While using bitters in your beer may sound like a cheat code to get a better drink, it's important to know exactly which beers benefit from which kind of bitters; in the same way that certain beers pair better with barbecue than others, specific bitters can complement particular types of beer better, as well. "I'm thinking a Vienna lager with the classic Angostura bitters zests up the malty easy drinker," Chris Cusack suggested. "Orange bitters would go great with a Mexican lager, a Japanese rice lager, or a cream ale. And for dessert, why not chocolate bitters with a stout or a porter?" With this in mind, some have noted that they not only enjoy upgrading particularly unenjoyable beers with bitters, but that light beers with more subdued, albeit serviceable tastes can also benefit from the flavor boost.
However, as is always the case with bitters, restraint is crucial as the concentrated flavor extracts are very strong and can become overwhelming incredibly quickly. "Regardless of the type of bitters you use, I'd suggest using them sparingly," Cusack warned. "One or two dashes, two to five drops."