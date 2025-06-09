This Cocktail Ingredient Will Take Your Morning Coffee To Another Level

Beyond cream — and some sweeteners and syrups that give us delicious café staples like pumpkin spice lattes — people are typically a bit hesitant to put new add-ons into their cup of coffee. However, introducing some new flavors to the mix can revolutionize your wake-up tradition, and while some people swear by the espresso and orange juice combination, the best new addition to your coffee is your favorite flavor of bitters.

Bitters are a great choice for your coffee for a handful of reasons, some of which we discussed with Matt Woodburn-Simmonds — a coffee expert and former barista — who vouched for how well it works with coffee's strong taste. "Bitters can balance sweetness and acidity from coffee and espresso, giving a more layered flavor which is better balanced and richer feeling," he explained.

With this in mind, bitters work especially well in coffee drinks that could benefit from the balancing quality that bitters provide. "Any coffee drink that you feel may be a little too sweet or too acidic will work best with the addition of bitters," Woodburn-Simmonds noted. "Cold brews that are a little under-extracted, or drinks made from lighter roast coffees, will really benefit from a touch of added bitterness to go with their natural sweetness and acidity."