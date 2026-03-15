If A Brewery Makes This Beer Pouring Mistake Don't Ignore It

We're all familiar with at least some restaurant red flags you shouldn't ignore, but many aren't aware that breweries can likewise commit offenses that should give people pause. When The Takeout recently spoke with Sanwar Mal Khokhar, a mixologist and the beverage program leader at Sanjh Restaurant & Bar, he noted that how employees at a brewery pour your beer is just as important as the temperature of the lager itself (the idea that beer should always be served ice-cold is a myth). As excited as you may be to sit down and sample some exceptional suds, keep an eye on how close the glass gets to the tap while the staff pours your drink.

"Ideally, the beer tap should never touch the beer or the inside of the glass," Khokhar said. That's not just sage advice from someone with intimate knowledge of proper pouring technique — it's an industry standard laid out by the U.S. Brewers Association. "When the faucet/tap touches the beer, it creates what technicians sometimes call back-flow contamination," Khokhar explained. "Yeast, proteins, and foam residue from the beer can travel back onto the faucet and dry there."

If you notice an employee has perpetrated this cold-one cardinal sin, Khokhar suggested that folks shouldn't hesitate to acknowledge the mistake (politely, of course). "If the faucet clearly touched the beer or the glass, the best thing is to ask for a fresh pour immediately," he said. "Once the faucet contacts the beer, the pour is technically compromised from a sanitation standpoint."