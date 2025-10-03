Ignoring This Beer Myth Allows You To Enjoy Your Favorite Brew In A New Way
"Ice cold beer" is an alluring phrase. But an ice-cold stout or chilled IPA is a scary campfire story for beer aficionados. It's a myth that all beers need to be chilled. Unless you're ordering a really light lager (more on that later), you should put down that beer if it's served in a frosted glass. This is because often times, cold temperatures make it harder to taste your beer.
To really dig down into the hops here, we spoke to Jenn Klein, resident beer expert at Yard House and a level two certified cicerone (someone who's trained in beer knowledge). According to Klein, each beer has its own ideal temperature based on flavor, aroma, and mouthfeel. A lot of ales and stronger lagers are beers that are better served warm because this is when they taste and smell their best. According to Klein, "Beers served too cold may lack aroma or expected complexity or seem overly fizzy. Beers served too warm may lose crispness or seem flatter than expected."
Klein said that her "rule of thumb is to pull a beer out of the fridge about 10 minutes beforehand," although the exact time varies by beer. She also adds that a glass is best at bringing out a beer's aroma and flavor and that you should "never leave it in the sun to warm up." Let it sit at room temperature instead, and don't store your beers in warm places.
Each beer has its perfect temperature
When we asked what specific kinds of beer taste better when served just slightly warmer than your standard fridge temperature, Jenn Klein gave a few examples. When served warmer, stouts become less bitter with better aromas, English bitters (and extra special betters) get improved textures and stronger malt flavors, and barleywines taste more complex. These stronger beers might be best served around 55 degrees Fahrenheit, while medium alcohol by volume (ABV) amber ales and pale ales should be slightly cooler, around or just over 45 degrees Fahrenheit. It's a lot to keep track of, so experiment with that rule of thumb.
The ice-cold beer myth does — sometimes — have a basis in reality. There are a handful of beers that really should be served at colder temperatures, such as American light beers. These beers don't taste great when they're warm. Instead, they're meant to be refreshing rather than packed with flavor. Serving them chilled or in frosted glasses makes them easier and more satisfying to chug. Various simple lagers, including some pilsners and kolsches, can also benefit from cooling down to make them more refreshing, according to Klein. For more flavorful beers like ales, where its aroma and taste are the entire draw, cooling it down only gets in the way of its appeal. And please, don't add ice cubes and dilute your beer.