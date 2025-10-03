Ignoring This Beer Myth Allows You To Enjoy Your Favorite Brew In A New Way

"Ice cold beer" is an alluring phrase. But an ice-cold stout or chilled IPA is a scary campfire story for beer aficionados. It's a myth that all beers need to be chilled. Unless you're ordering a really light lager (more on that later), you should put down that beer if it's served in a frosted glass. This is because often times, cold temperatures make it harder to taste your beer.

To really dig down into the hops here, we spoke to Jenn Klein, resident beer expert at Yard House and a level two certified cicerone (someone who's trained in beer knowledge). According to Klein, each beer has its own ideal temperature based on flavor, aroma, and mouthfeel. A lot of ales and stronger lagers are beers that are better served warm because this is when they taste and smell their best. According to Klein, "Beers served too cold may lack aroma or expected complexity or seem overly fizzy. Beers served too warm may lose crispness or seem flatter than expected."

Klein said that her "rule of thumb is to pull a beer out of the fridge about 10 minutes beforehand," although the exact time varies by beer. She also adds that a glass is best at bringing out a beer's aroma and flavor and that you should "never leave it in the sun to warm up." Let it sit at room temperature instead, and don't store your beers in warm places.