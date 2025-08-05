Your Draft Beer Is (Probably) Filled With Bacteria

Whether you're a craft beer aficionado or simply enjoy tossing back the occasional pint, most people agree that beer on tap really does taste better than bottled brews. When done right, draft beer is fresher, colder, and better carbonated than bottled or canned products. However, draft beer isn't always better — and it can sometimes be a whole lot worse than the bottled stuff. One of the biggest reasons to look beyond the draft list (at least in certain situations) is dirty draft systems.

There's a whole system of beer lines between the tap delivering your draft and the keg where it starts, and while many bars and breweries keep those lines squeaky clean, not all beer-serving establishments are so fastidious. Dirty beer taps and lines are unfortunately more common than many of us would like to believe, as there are currently no strict and consistent legal regulations on cleaning draft beer systems in the United States. Draft beer systems that are not cleaned regularly can become contaminated with bacteria, mineral deposits, and even mold — probably some of the least appetizing things you can imagine in a cold pint.