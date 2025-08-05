Your Draft Beer Is (Probably) Filled With Bacteria
Whether you're a craft beer aficionado or simply enjoy tossing back the occasional pint, most people agree that beer on tap really does taste better than bottled brews. When done right, draft beer is fresher, colder, and better carbonated than bottled or canned products. However, draft beer isn't always better — and it can sometimes be a whole lot worse than the bottled stuff. One of the biggest reasons to look beyond the draft list (at least in certain situations) is dirty draft systems.
There's a whole system of beer lines between the tap delivering your draft and the keg where it starts, and while many bars and breweries keep those lines squeaky clean, not all beer-serving establishments are so fastidious. Dirty beer taps and lines are unfortunately more common than many of us would like to believe, as there are currently no strict and consistent legal regulations on cleaning draft beer systems in the United States. Draft beer systems that are not cleaned regularly can become contaminated with bacteria, mineral deposits, and even mold — probably some of the least appetizing things you can imagine in a cold pint.
What happens if you drink draft beer from a contaminated system?
Draft beer served from dirty taps can have a funky, mildewy, buttery, weirdly sour, or generally off-putting flavor, and you may even notice small mineral deposits floating in it. While bad-tasting draft beer is extremely unfortunate and disappointing (and no one wants to find gunk floating in their beer), the good news is it probably won't kill you or even make you terribly sick — the alcohol in the beer kills most harmful bacteria. However, drinking contaminated beer from a dirty draft system can sometimes result in upset stomachs and other unpleasant symptoms.
If you enjoy drinking a cold one without analyzing it, you definitely don't want to be constantly worrying about bacteria swimming in your draft beer. Luckily, the best indicator of contaminated draft systems is flavor, so if your draft brew tastes great, you probably have nothing to worry about. On the other hand, if you find yourself in a bar where you don't trust that the draft lines are cleaned regularly, it might be the perfect time to opt for a can of the best Mexican lager or a bottled version of your favorite craft beer.