10 Aldi Sweet Treats Perfect For Summertime
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Has the warm weather got you feeling like the livin's easy, or do the endless sunny days bring up that summertime sadness? Whether you're living it up with as many backyard cookouts, beach days, and poolside afternoons as you can squeeze in or trying to keep cool by avoiding the sun and barricading yourself inside your air-conditioned home, you are going to need to eat at some point. After having your fill of grilled hot dogs, charred corn on the cob, and creamy potato salad, nothing hits the spot quite like a sweet, summery snack.
For sugary treats with bright flavors, Aldi definitely has you covered. Expect delicious frozen foods, refreshing ready-to-drink cocktails, kid-friendly beverages even adults will love, and plenty of fruity and citrus-forward snacks. Here are 11 summer-ready sweet treats that are worth adding to your shopping cart the next time you make a trip to Aldi.
Sundae Shoppe Lemonade Bars
Nothing helps beat the heat like a popsicle, especially one that has a refreshingly short ingredients list. Aside from water, cane sugar, lemon juice concentrate, and citric acid, there are a couple of stabilizing gums and beta carotene for color — nothing you'd find in an FDA food dye ban. Aside from classic yellow lemonade, you can also sample strawberry lemonade and pink lemonade varieties.
Purchase a box of six 3-ounce Sundae Shoppe Lemonade Bars for $3.89.
Benton's Blueberry Lemon Mini Dipped Sandwich Cremes
When you're after a sweet treat with a bit of fruity brightness but still want a satisfyingly creamy texture, the Benton's Blueberry Lemon Mini Dipped Sandwich Cremes give you the best of both worlds. They've got a creamy icing filling held between two crisp cookies and the whole thing is dunked in a fudge coating. "The blueberry lemon ones are DANGEROUSLY good," shared a fan in an Instagram comment, though you can also try out a strawberry version.
Buy a 6-ounce bag of Benton's Blueberry Lemon Mini Dipped Sandwich Cremes for $3.29.
Oh Me, Oh My! Pineapple Mimosa
A summery sweet treat can also be served in a glass, like this fruity bottled mimosa. It's a grape-based wine with natural flavors and real fruit juice. It only has 8% alcohol, so it won't knock you flat when you're doing some casual day drinking. It's also more effervescent than notably carbonated, so feel free to top it off with some extra bubbly water or sparkling wine. For a super delicious hot weather libation, you can even turn it into a frozen drink if you have a slushie machine. If tropical fruits aren't your vibe, opt for classic orange instead.
Purchase a 750-milliliter bottle of Oh Me, Oh My! Pineapple Mimosa for $9.99.
Choceur White Chocolate Lemon Almonds
When you think of sweet and nutty snacks, you probably think of flavors like toffee, coconut, and dark or milk chocolate; bright citrus probably doesn't come to mind. Even still, vibrant and floral lemon and sweet white chocolate are an exceptional pairing, especially when they come together to coat crunchy whole almonds. Use these as part of a sweet snack plate alongside fresh berries or chop them up and sprinkle them over vanilla ice cream.
Buy an 8-ounce container of Choceur White Chocolate Lemon Almonds for $5.29.
Sundae Shoppe Orange Cream Bars
The flavor combination of cool, creamy vanilla ice cream and tart orange sherbet instantly evokes memories of never-ending childhood summers. Fortunately, whether you're a kid or an adult, it's a pairing that holds up no matter how old you are.
"Oooohhh, these are the cure for a hot and humid Florida summer day!" shared an Aldi shopper (via Facebook). "Very good and tasty for the price," read one comment. At just 2.5 ounces each, you might find yourself popping a couple of these popsicles to keep your cool over the course of a long summer day.
Purchase a box of 12 Sundae Shoppe Orange Cream Bars for $3.75.
Zarita Piña Colada Cocktail Pouch
Another flavor pairing that positively screams summer is pineapple and coconut, but keep in mind this seasonally perfect Aldi product is not kid-friendly. If you want a cocktail you can easily stash in an ice-filled cooler to bring to a summer cookout, afternoon picnic, or pool party, the Zarita Piña Colada Cocktail Pouch is just what you need.
These shelf-stable boozy drinks are typically stocked outside of the fridges alongside other canned cocktails and mixers. When you bring one of these home, just put it in the freezer and give it a couple of good squeezes to create that slushie consistency when you're ready to drink. Pour it into the best type of cocktail glass for a piña colada — preferably a poco grande — or pop in a straw and sip right from the pouch. For some fun variety, grab some lime margarita, tropical hurricane, or strawberry daiquiri pouches too.
Each 6% ABV Zarita Piña Colada Cocktail Pouch contains 10 fluid ounces and costs $2.15.
Fresh Farms Frozen Cotton Candy Grapes
If you want a frozen treat, there are more options at Aldi than just cocktails and popsicles. The Fresh Farms Frozen Cotton Candy Grapes are convenient, super-sweet, and perfect for snacking. The package contains nothing more than the fruits with no added flavorings or sugar. Cotton candy grapes really do taste like the iconic sweet, so this Aldi Find perfectly straddles the line between sugary confection and fresh fruit. Plus, for busy folks, this snack saves you the time you'd spend on washing, plucking, and flash-freezing grapes from Aldi's often disappointing produce section.
Buy a 12-ounce bag of Fresh Farms Frozen Cotton Candy Grapes for $4.29.
Organic Cold Pressed Lemonade
Sure, you can find lots of lemon- and lemonade-flavored treats at Aldi; especially among products supporting Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, which funds childhood cancer research. But what's the best option when you want a straightforward bottle of the classic drink? Hands down, it's the Organic Cold Pressed Lemonade.
Made with just water, lemon juice, and cane sugar and found in the refrigerated section of the store, shoppers that have tried it say it tastes like it's homemade. Some folks say it's on the sweet side, but that's easily fixed by adding a good amount of ice or some sparkling water. Others find it to be just right and love it for sipping on its own, as the base of a mocktail, or with a shot of vodka. It also comes in a strawberry flavor.
Purchase a 15.2-ounce bottle of Organic Cold Pressed Lemonade for $2.75.
Benton's Key Lime Cookie Thins
We've talked about sweet Aldi treats flavored with lemon and orange, but we can't forget about key limes. Benton's Key Lime Cookie Thins are crisp, simple, zippy, and delicious. Here's how an Aldi shopper on Facebook described the first time they tasted them: "The thin cookie was crispy and crunchy. I could feel the pleasant true real flavor of lime fill my mouth." The poster went on to add how satisfied they were with the product and the lingering smile it left on their face.
Aside from desserts and snacks, these crispy Aldi cookies also make perfect pie crusts. To double down on the bright citrus flavor, use them in a classic key lime pie or opt for fillings such as coconut cream, vanilla custard, or mango curd.
Buy a 4-ounce bag of Benton's Key Lime Cookie Thins for $2.65.
Specially Selected Gourmet Peaches in Passion Fruit Juice
Aldi's jarred peaches are popular, but the ones packed in passion fruit juice are particularly perfect for summer. Nothing more than water, sugar, passion fruit juice, citric acid, and ascorbic acid are included in the jars of halved peaches. Honey-sweet stone fruit and tart passion fruit come together for a juicy snack that's great on its own, spooned over creamy store-bought cottage cheese, or blended into a fruit smoothie.
Purchase a 19.5-ounce jar of Specially Selected Gourmet Peaches in Passion Fruit Juice for $3.85.