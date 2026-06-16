11 White Lies Bartenders Tell All The Time

One of the first questions your server or bartender asks after you've scanned the menu is often, "What do you recommend?" After all, they're the authority on the items being offered, especially when you go out on a limb and try a new restaurant or bar. But this question often assumes something that may not be true. The simple fact is that not every bartender has tried everything that the menu has to offer. In fact, in some cases, they might not have tried any of it at all. Even if they give you a glowing and detailed review of an item that seems promising, this might actually be a well-crafted white lie.

Nick Peach confirms that bartenders often haven't tried everything on the menu — but adds that this shouldn't always matter. "We had an absolutely fantastic bartender on our team at one of the clubs I worked at who was sober for eight years, she could describe each drink in vivid detail and upsell them." He goes on to say that, "You don't have to be a pilot to fix an airplane, and you don't have to drink to be a bartender."

Matt Sinagoga offers a slightly different perspective on the subject, noting that whether or not a bartender has actually tried certain menu items really depends on seniority. "The career bartenders and managers likely helped create the menu, so they've genuinely tasted everything," he says. "On the other hand, I have absolutely watched a green new hire smile, nod, and completely fake their way through a glowing review of a cocktail they've never even seen."