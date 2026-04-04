The Vintage Kitchen Appliance You Should Absolutely Never Replace
While there are many vintage kitchen items that no one uses anymore, some old-school culinary tools continue to function just as well, if not better, than their fancy modern counterparts (case in point: they don't make Pyrex cookware like they used to). One type of retro kitchen appliance that has stood the test of time with style is vintage Hamilton Beach blenders. The Virginia-based appliance brand has been a power player in the blender game since the 1910s. The company continues to produce new blenders, but a surprising number of Hamilton Beach blenders currently in use date back to the mid-20th century.
These retro blenders are adorable, but they're not one of those vintage appliances that look great but aren't practical in a modern kitchen – in fact, according to many proud owners, their decades-old Hamilton Beach blenders continue to blitz up creamy smoothies and milkshakes without a hitch. In a thread on the subreddit r/vintagekitchentoys discussing the Hamilton Beach 585-2, several users noted that their parents received the retro 7-speed model in the 1970s, and they continue to use it to this day. One person wrote, "I'm using one that's from my parents' 1970s wedding and it's still a rock star (although a bit ugly)."
Why old-school Hamilton Beach blenders work so well
Any functioning kitchen appliance that dates back to an era when Richard Nixon banned soup from state dinners is noteworthy. However, the longevity of vintage Hamilton Beach blenders is particularly impressive when compared to the average lifespan of a modern blender, which is typically less than 10 years. This begs the question: how is it possible that vintage Hamilton Beach blenders continue to work like a charm after decades of use?
One factor is that older blenders tend to be made with sturdier, longer-lasting materials such as glass and metal instead of plastic. For example, many vintage blenders have glass jars, rather than the plastic jars that are most commonly seen today. While these heavier glass blender jars can be cumbersome, they are generally more durable and longer-lasting than their plastic counterparts. Another potential reason for these vintage blenders' surprising longevity is that they're simply not as complex as fancy new blenders, which tend to come with dozens of functions and power settings and a novel-sized instruction manual.
A vintage Hamilton Beach blender might not pulverize ingredients quite as quickly (or quietly) as a high-speed modern model, but hey, if it's not broke, don't fix it. For everyday smoothies and milkshakes (the blender's deliciously wholesome original purpose), there's absolutely no reason to replace these cute retro blenders. No matter what kind of blender you're using, make sure to avoid these common blender mistakes.