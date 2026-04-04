The Vintage Kitchen Appliance You Should Absolutely Never Replace

While there are many vintage kitchen items that no one uses anymore, some old-school culinary tools continue to function just as well, if not better, than their fancy modern counterparts (case in point: they don't make Pyrex cookware like they used to). One type of retro kitchen appliance that has stood the test of time with style is vintage Hamilton Beach blenders. The Virginia-based appliance brand has been a power player in the blender game since the 1910s. The company continues to produce new blenders, but a surprising number of Hamilton Beach blenders currently in use date back to the mid-20th century.

These retro blenders are adorable, but they're not one of those vintage appliances that look great but aren't practical in a modern kitchen – in fact, according to many proud owners, their decades-old Hamilton Beach blenders continue to blitz up creamy smoothies and milkshakes without a hitch. In a thread on the subreddit r/vintagekitchentoys discussing the Hamilton Beach 585-2, several users noted that their parents received the retro 7-speed model in the 1970s, and they continue to use it to this day. One person wrote, "I'm using one that's from my parents' 1970s wedding and it's still a rock star (although a bit ugly)."