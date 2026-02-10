11 Old-School Kitchen Tools That Hardly Anyone Uses Anymore

There is a legend from long ago that suggests this cooking tool was invented by the same individual who invented the guillotine, Joseph Guillotin. Though this is likely just an imaginative tale, if it is true, perhaps it makes more sense why those who have had run-ins with the mandoline gadget mention how it seems to be out for blood. The product is so notorious for injury that we included it in a list of food-related injuries that happen more often than you think.

You see, the mandolin slicer is a tool that can shred foods into pieces and slice impressively thin pieces of different foods. It's praised for how consistently uniform the cuts produced by it are, and for the speed at which it is used. The downside of the slicer is that if you let your guard down, it may also slice off more than you bargained for.

Today, many mention that food processors come with slicer attachments, which can be used instead of this product. A knife is also an easy tool to swap this out for. Sure, there are ways to minimize the chances of being injured by this product by wearing cut-resistant gloves and the plastic guard. But consumers these days appear to be opting for less anxiety-inducing kitchen items. As one Redditor so eloquently wrote, "there's no need to lose a finger over Sunday dinner".