13 Things From '70s Kitchens That Totally Vanished

During the 1970s, kitchens were more than a place just to cook and eat, they were warm, inviting rooms where friends and families could gather and socialize, as well. The bright and sunny kitchens of that era were more than just workspaces, since they encouraged conversations as much as they did cooking. Stepping into one of these retro kitchens felt like entering a welcoming space full of contrasting colors and textures. Avocado green, harvest gold, and burnt orange hues ruled the appliance scene, and natural wood touches were everywhere, from butcher blocks to dark-stained cabinetry. Bold, geometric wallpaper and floor tiles were also of-the-moment, and reflected the decade's free-spirited feel.

While some of these natural touches can still be seen in kitchens today, most of the elements that made 1970s homes so groovy have all but disappeared. Cozy breakfast nooks have been replaced with convenient islands, and modern shades of black, white, and gray are favored more than the bright colors of yesteryear. Slip into a pair of bell-bottomed pants and join us for a tour of all of the far-out 1970s kitchen decor, patterns, and appliances that have vanished.