What To Do About A Rusty Can Opener
If you're spending enough time in the kitchen, you'll know that having a can opener around is super handy. While opening your beans or soup is possible without a can opener, having one on hand makes life a lot easier and can make meal prep quicker. But, chances are your handy tool is rusty or, at the very least, a bit grimy. Hey, it's easy to forget about your can opener the moment it's back in the drawer. However, unlike rust-colored lettuce, real rust really shouldn't be ingested — so it's best to clean your can opener regularly.
The easiest way to get rid of rust from a can opener is by submerging it in white vinegar. Soak it for a few minutes or longer if there's excessive grime then use an old toothbrush to scrub off any remaining rust and dirt. Keep dipping the toothbrush into the vinegar and rubbing the can opener until it's spotless. If you want it to look extra clean, you can add some dish soap, before scrubbing it again. Make sure your can opener is thoroughly dried with a kitchen towel, paying attention to all the nooks and crannies to prevent future rust build-up.
Why your can opener gets rusty
Rust is a common problem with metal since it occurs when oxygen and water mix with iron components. So, if your can opener isn't dried properly after use, or is left sitting in a moist dishwasher for too long, rust will start to develop. And, even if your can opener isn't necessarily rusty yet, food particles and other dirt stuck in parts of the mechanism tend to hold water, which will eventually cause rust.
The best way to avoid this is by cleaning your can opener regularly (ideally after each use). This will get rid of any dirt and food which can cause problems later. Cleaning your can opener can be as simple as scrubbing it with some warm water and soap when you wash the rest of the dishes. Never leave your can opener to air dry and instead wipe it thoroughly with a cloth or kitchen towel. It's also best to avoid using the dishwasher, as the humid environment is a breeding ground for rust. Remember, keeping your can opener clean and dry is the best way to keep it rust-free and in tip-top condition.