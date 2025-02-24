What To Do About A Rusty Can Opener

If you're spending enough time in the kitchen, you'll know that having a can opener around is super handy. While opening your beans or soup is possible without a can opener, having one on hand makes life a lot easier and can make meal prep quicker. But, chances are your handy tool is rusty or, at the very least, a bit grimy. Hey, it's easy to forget about your can opener the moment it's back in the drawer. However, unlike rust-colored lettuce, real rust really shouldn't be ingested — so it's best to clean your can opener regularly.

The easiest way to get rid of rust from a can opener is by submerging it in white vinegar. Soak it for a few minutes or longer if there's excessive grime then use an old toothbrush to scrub off any remaining rust and dirt. Keep dipping the toothbrush into the vinegar and rubbing the can opener until it's spotless. If you want it to look extra clean, you can add some dish soap, before scrubbing it again. Make sure your can opener is thoroughly dried with a kitchen towel, paying attention to all the nooks and crannies to prevent future rust build-up.