What To Know Before Eating Rust-Colored Lettuce
Lettuce is a veggie that takes its deserving place in many salads, wraps, and sandwiches, most likely due to its crunchy texture and refreshing, mildly sweet flavor. If you're using this leafy green often, it's more than likely that you've taken leftover lettuce out of the fridge only to find the leaves covered in orange, rust-like spots. Your instinct may be to remove these parts or to bin the whole head, but there's really no need. While these rusty spots might not look appealing, the lettuce is still perfectly safe to eat.
This discoloration, known as russet spotting, happens due to a compound called ethylene. This gas triggers the ripening process in fruits and vegetables and is the culprit behind a browning banana or a sprouting potato. Because lettuce is delicate, ethylene can drastically affect its physical appearance, which ultimately leads to these rusty spots. The good news is that you can still eat this lettuce (provided there are no other signs of decay), but the bad news is that it might not be the prettiest to serve in your homemade Caesar salad. Thankfully, you can keep these rust spots to a minimum with a few tricks.
How you store your lettuce matters
Fruits high in ethylene, like apples, bananas, and peaches, can greatly affect lettuce, causing it to 'rust' faster. So avoid this lettuce storage mistake and keep it away from high-ethylene fruits. Lettuce leaves need good airflow to remain fresh and crisp, so avoid sealing them in an airtight container or bag. Instead, use a container or ziplock bag with some airflow, ensuring that your lettuce isn't packed in too tightly. This leafy green also stays fresher when it's slightly moist. So, once you've washed your lettuce pieces, don't dry them completely. Leaving a few droplets of water on the leaves will keep them fresher for longer. Place your lettuce in the crisper drawer of your fridge to keep the moisture high.
Unfortunately, the rust color on lettuce is sometimes caused by damage incurred during harvest or transportation, making it much more prone to russet spotting. This is why choosing your lettuce wisely at the supermarket is important, looking out for any heads with wilted or dried leaves. If buying bagged lettuce, check the best-before date and avoid packages with slimy or mushy parts. A few rusty lettuce pieces might be inevitable, but a recipe like grilled lettuce makes for the perfect cover-up.