What To Know Before Eating Rust-Colored Lettuce

Lettuce is a veggie that takes its deserving place in many salads, wraps, and sandwiches, most likely due to its crunchy texture and refreshing, mildly sweet flavor. If you're using this leafy green often, it's more than likely that you've taken leftover lettuce out of the fridge only to find the leaves covered in orange, rust-like spots. Your instinct may be to remove these parts or to bin the whole head, but there's really no need. While these rusty spots might not look appealing, the lettuce is still perfectly safe to eat.

This discoloration, known as russet spotting, happens due to a compound called ethylene. This gas triggers the ripening process in fruits and vegetables and is the culprit behind a browning banana or a sprouting potato. Because lettuce is delicate, ethylene can drastically affect its physical appearance, which ultimately leads to these rusty spots. The good news is that you can still eat this lettuce (provided there are no other signs of decay), but the bad news is that it might not be the prettiest to serve in your homemade Caesar salad. Thankfully, you can keep these rust spots to a minimum with a few tricks.