Dry Your Leafy Greens Completely Without Ever Touching A Salad Spinner
Salad spinners are divisive. Some people swear they will change your life, while others don't see the point in pulling out another piece of special equipment just to dry some leaves. It's worth noting that salad spinners can be used for much more than drying greens, but still, let's be real — there will be times in your life when you want to make a salad and don't have access to a spinner. Luckily, it is totally possible to completely dry leafy greens — including hydroponic lettuce, a new type of salad — using only a kitchen towel.
This method is speedy, effective, and entertaining. After thoroughly washing your greens, spread them out on a clean towel. If you're using a small, rectangular kitchen towel, roll it up long ways and grab both ends in one hand, keeping the seam on the inside. If you're using a larger towel, simply dump the greens in the center and hold all four corners in one hand. Either way, make sure it's nice and secure, and then go outside (or somewhere you don't mind flinging water everywhere) and whip the towel around dramatically and forcefully in a circular motion. Water droplets should fly everywhere. Keep whipping the towel vigorously until hardly any water is coming off.
Tips for drying leafy greens with the towel technique
This hack is pretty foolproof, but it's critical to keep a firm grip of the towel; if you're not careful, there's a very real risk of salad leaves flying everywhere. You could also use a (clean) pillowcase instead of a towel to ensure your greens stay in place without having to worry so much about your grip. After the towel treatment, your greens should be almost completely dry, but you can dab them with a paper towel for good measure. And that's it, your leafy greens are clean, dry, and ready to be paired with your favorite zesty salad dressing and a choice of toppings. The only thing left to do is make sure you wash your tea towels frequently as they have been found to harbor a lot of germs.
No matter your stance on the great salad spinner debate, the towel technique is a super simple and easy way to make crisp and dry salads every time, with no special equipment. Whether you're traveling, visiting friends, or simply don't have the storage space for a salad spinner, this hack is sure to come in handy at some point. Plus, it's super calming. Who needs a rage room when you can take your anger out on lettuce and spinach?