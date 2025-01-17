Dry Your Leafy Greens Completely Without Ever Touching A Salad Spinner 

Salad spinners are divisive. Some people swear they will change your life, while others don't see the point in pulling out another piece of special equipment just to dry some leaves. It's worth noting that salad spinners can be used for much more than drying greens, but still, let's be real — there will be times in your life when you want to make a salad and don't have access to a spinner. Luckily, it is totally possible to completely dry leafy greens — including hydroponic lettuce, a new type of salad — using only a kitchen towel.

This method is speedy, effective, and entertaining. After thoroughly washing your greens, spread them out on a clean towel. If you're using a small, rectangular kitchen towel, roll it up long ways and grab both ends in one hand, keeping the seam on the inside. If you're using a larger towel, simply dump the greens in the center and hold all four corners in one hand. Either way, make sure it's nice and secure, and then go outside (or somewhere you don't mind flinging water everywhere) and whip the towel around dramatically and forcefully in a circular motion. Water droplets should fly everywhere. Keep whipping the towel vigorously until hardly any water is coming off.