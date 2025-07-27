The Vintage Appliance That Looks Great But Isn't Practical In A Modern Kitchen

If you're looking to reject the soulless modernity of sleek grey kitchens, vintage kitchen items can add an adorable pop of color to an otherwise plain cooking space. While many vintage appliances are quite durable, not all of them are practical in a modern kitchen. If you plan on thrifting for your kitchen, seeking out vintage Pyrex is totally worth it, but skip the retro refrigerator.

While they are nicer to look at, truly vintage refrigerators have several downsides. First, vintage refrigerators tend to be smaller, and they lack convenient features like ice makers and water dispensers. They often require more maintenance, and because they are no longer manufactured, the parts are harder to find. They also can't keep food as consistently cold as modern refrigerators can.

These older appliances also have higher energy consumption compared to the fridges on the market today. With an old fridge, your electricity bill can be significantly more expensive than that of a modern fridge owner. An old fridge will not only cost you more, but it will also come with an environmental cost. Refrigerators manufactured in the 1990s or earlier may contain Freon, which refers to a type of chlorofluorocarbon that depletes the ozone layer and ultimately contributes to climate change.