The Vintage Appliance That Looks Great But Isn't Practical In A Modern Kitchen
If you're looking to reject the soulless modernity of sleek grey kitchens, vintage kitchen items can add an adorable pop of color to an otherwise plain cooking space. While many vintage appliances are quite durable, not all of them are practical in a modern kitchen. If you plan on thrifting for your kitchen, seeking out vintage Pyrex is totally worth it, but skip the retro refrigerator.
While they are nicer to look at, truly vintage refrigerators have several downsides. First, vintage refrigerators tend to be smaller, and they lack convenient features like ice makers and water dispensers. They often require more maintenance, and because they are no longer manufactured, the parts are harder to find. They also can't keep food as consistently cold as modern refrigerators can.
These older appliances also have higher energy consumption compared to the fridges on the market today. With an old fridge, your electricity bill can be significantly more expensive than that of a modern fridge owner. An old fridge will not only cost you more, but it will also come with an environmental cost. Refrigerators manufactured in the 1990s or earlier may contain Freon, which refers to a type of chlorofluorocarbon that depletes the ozone layer and ultimately contributes to climate change.
Vintage-style fridges with modern features
If you love the look of a vintage fridge but aren't willing to compromise on quality and performance, there are several brands of practical, modern fridges that also look amazing. The Italian appliance brand Smeg offers '50s-inspired retro-style refrigerators in a range of fun colors and patterns. A few of the models are even equipped with automatic ice makers, though even the company's tiny mini fridge starts at around $1,500. With Big Chill appliances, you can choose from 200 custom colors and add an ice maker to any fridge model for an additional cost. Like the name implies, Big Chill offers large refrigerators that are Energy Star-certified. Basic models are priced similarly to Smeg fridges.
Unique Appliances has a fairly affordable Classic Retro line, featuring Energy Star-certified refrigerators in a variety of sizes and styles. A few options contain ice makers — some automatic and some manual. Galanz is one of the most affordable brands that makes retro-style refrigerators, though these models don't include ice makers. If your fridge is still running and you're not looking to invest in a new one at this time, another way to give your kitchen a vintage makeover is to use colorful contact paper to cover appliances, which you can find in a variety of colors and patterns.