11 Vintage Kitchen Items Making A Return In 2025
Suddenly, it seems like everyone is craving the same vintage items again. Whether it's '90s fashion or '50s dinnerware, is this a genuine revival of classic style and design, or simply the latest TikTok trend taking over our feeds?
In the world of kitchen decor, the question feels even more relevant. Collectively, we seem to be yearning for butter dishes, frilly curtains, and cast iron pans amidst our smart homes and technologically advanced appliances. Blink, and kitchen shelves are filling up with the same floral Pyrex, ceramic cookie jars, and avocado green appliances, we once rolled our eyes at. However, they are now available reimagined with glossy finishes and boutique price tags.
While social media is certainly responsible for reviving forgotten styles with fresh (and younger) eyes and clever hacks, there's also something deeper at play. People are returning to softness after years of living in almost antiseptic, open-plan spaces filled with shiny chrome and polished marble. To stories and history. To soulfulness and slow living. And vintage delivers that in spades. We are not just decorating our homes but rather reconnecting. The revival of vintage makes you believe that we want the same things again because they mean so much more this time. Here are 11 vintage kitchen items making a return in 2025.
1. Vintage dinner sets
From the minimalistic, austere decor of the past years to bright colors with everything on display, 2025 kitchen trends are all about enjoying your space and making the most of it. Vintage dinnerware that was once relegated to dusty attics or brought out at garage sales is making a huge comeback. According to wedding planners and interior designers, young homemakers are actively looking for ways to imbue a sense of personality and quirkiness in their decor. Think antique plates (the more mismatched the better), delicate hues of long-stemmed glassware, and porcelain tea sets that demand full-on tea parties — all reminiscent of more genteel times. While the world around us implodes, we are taking our joys where we find them, and more often than not, they can be discovered at the bottom of a bargain bin.
Some vintage finds making their mark include the adorably kitschy cabbageware. You know, those leafy, sculpted ceramics once beloved in 1960s kitchens. These pieces are adding a playful charm to walls and table settings alike. If you are a happy thrifter, be mindful that pre-1971 ceramics may contain lead and are often better for display than daily use. Vintage dinnerware is also gaining value, especially rare or well-known patterns. But in small homes, full sets can feel like clutter. The trick? Keep a few pieces that spark joy or memory and let go of the rest, guilt-free.
2. Ceramic cookie jars
A surprise item quietly making a comeback into kitchens everywhere is the cookie jar. Practical and nostalgic (and also easily collectible), the rise in popularity of these ceramic staples makes perfect sense. Extremely cute on their own, cookie jars bring a certain comfort and charm. Even if you never tipped the lid and snuck a cookie from your grandma's stash, having one on your counter today almost makes you believe you did. And now you have a place to store your own perfect cookie collection.
One type of jar in particular has been stealing hearts: the Mother Goose cookie jar can be found in several avatars. Sometimes with a bonnet and shawl, other times with a jaunty bow, but always reminiscent of simpler times and cozy treats. This slice of Americana can be tracked down at antique stores, thrift shops, estate sales, and even your friendly neighborhood garage sale. A few tips when buying vintage, though: Always inspect for chips and cracks, and check the base for producer markings. Don't worry if the piece is not in mint condition. Perfection is not what makes these items special. A well-loved cookie jar is half the magic, isn't it?
3. Retro refrigerators
One decor trend that has stuck out in 2025 is the resurgent love for vintage refrigerators. You know the ones we are talking about. Pastel or brightly colored, smooth, rounded edges, almost ergonomic and streamlined. With bold logos, chrome accents, and sexy hardware, these are less appliances and more statement pieces. There's an interesting theory about why retro items are making a comeback in 2025. Apart from nostalgia, the popularity of vintage items can also be explained by pop culture. Thanks to endless reboots and remakes of TV shows and movies, what's old is suddenly new again.
Now, you could do it the tough way and track a piece down at a garage sale or online and then go about refurbishing it and getting it up to power-saving standards (no mean feat, we might add), or you could head straight to stores like Smeg for its drool-worthy color and design combos. Today's new retro refrigerators have the best of both worlds — nostalgic cool looks and modern energy-saving technology. Just ensure that it goes with the decor flow rather than struggling with it. For example, if your style is already maximalistic, opt for a more neutral pastel shade. Clean lines and a stainless steel kitchen could brighten up considerably with a pop of color in terms of a red or green vintage refrigerator that becomes the focal point of the room.
4. Pot racks and hangers
A trend that designers are noticing repeatedly is the return of statement pieces to kitchen decorto add a more cozy, lived-in feel. This could range from pantry hutches to open shelves and if your space allows it — pot racks and hangers.
With roots tracing back hundreds of years, pot racks have been used to organize kitchens around the world. Antique versions were usually made from heavy wrought iron, which later evolved into wooden styles. In recent decades, the fashion was to hide your cookware and utensils behind closed cabinets. But today, a new generation has rediscovered the practical brilliance of the simple pot rack. For homeowners prioritizing kitchen organization when remodeling (70% according to a survey by the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA)), the humble pot rack is an easy and charming add-on.
Pot racks could be ceiling mounted (tough unless you are tall enough) or wall mounted either behind your oven or cooking range, or on a free wall. Depending on the look and vibe of your kitchen, you could go full French countryside kitchen with copper pots and pans amidst lavender or herb sprigs. Or you could get functional and drape ropes of garlic or onions along with shopping bags (keep them in linen or straw, not plastic, for aesthetic appeal). More than just a storage solution, a pot rack adds functionality and visual appeal to your personalized kitchen space.
5. Kitchen herb gardens
Imagine the simple joy of having fresh herbs within arm's reach. Snipping off a sprig of rosemary to garnish a roast or maybe plucking some homegrown tomatoes for a simple salad. Sound bucolic? Well, it's not that much of a stretch (even if you are strapped for space). Kitchen gardens and especially herb gardens are one of the easiest ways to grow plants when space is limited. You can use your windowsills or a shelf on a wall to ensure that flavor and aromatics are yours for the taking, any time you want.
If you do plan to go ahead and try out a mini herb garden, always choose a spot with direct sunlight for most of the day. Some amount of shade is fine, but these flavorful plants need sunlight to thrive. You may have to experiment with locations in your kitchen until you hit on the most favorable for your plants, but keep at it — the results will be worth it.
Also, keep in mind that not all herbs grow well when placed next to each other. For example, basil and sage require different watering schedules and benefit from being planted separately. And finally, to add to the cottage core aesthetic, avoid matchy-matchy pots and instead repurpose old teacups and bowls for a colorful alternative. Starting a kitchen herb garden is a simple yet satisfying way to bring fresh flavors and a bit of green into your daily life.
6. Pastel-colored appliances
With every announcement of the "color of the year," there's a buzz and an almost immediate reaction amongst the fashion and design world. The shade in question tends to trickle down from runaways around the globe to rugs at your local Walmart. While Pantone usually leads the charge (and no doubt, this year's Mocha Mousse is exceptionally delicious), when it comes to kitchens, it's appliance brands like Smeg and KitchenAid that call the shots. And in 2025, they are serving us healthy portions of soft sunny days and European charm.
KitchenAid has crowned Butter as the color of the year, while Smeg has introduced Jade Green as its shade to watch. These gentle, nostalgic hues are part of the larger return to pastels in the kitchen. From mint to blush, lavender to baby blue, these colors can be found in wall paint, wooden cabinetry, ceramic ware, and even appliances. These yummy-looking items are a point of rebellion against the all-white or stainless steel kitchen trends. We are now craving softness and soothing in our homes, and these pastel-colored goods help create an environment of peace and joy. If you are not ready to go all out and commit to a paint job or redo your cabinets, a stand mixer in pistachio or a toaster in pastel pink might be all you need. A few well-chosen pops of color on a kitchen island or a coffee corner can transform your space into something uniquely you.
7. Butter dishes and butter crocks
Since we are going all in on old-school charm in 2025, it's no surprise that the trending item on everyone's kitchen decor shopping list is the humble butter dish. An easy way to ensure that your butter is always lusciously soft and spreadable, butter dishes have moved from the shadows and have reclaimed their rightful place on the dining table. And if you have already committed to a butter dish, allow us to introduce you to its fancier cousin: the French butter crock. TikTok and Instagram are already filled with influencers singing its praises, and for good reason. Dating back to the 1800s, butter crocks are made of two parts. The base is designed to keep the butter at that perfect spreadable but not runny state and is filled with a bit of cold water, while the top is bell-shaped, and the inverted cup part stores the butter.Thanks to surface tension and the creation of a natural seal, this odd little item keeps your butter fresh for longer (without the need for refrigeration).
If you are an avid baker (or just love your toast and spread — no judgement), both butter crocks (also known as butter bells or butter keepers) and butter dishes work wonderfully to keep your favorite condiment ready to use at a moment's notice. In a world of overpriced gadgets and sleek gizmos, a simple butter dish feels like a reason to smile over your morning coffee.
8. CorningWare
If you have any CorningWare dishes tucked away in the back of your mother's kitchen cupboard (and most of us do), now might be the best time to dust them off. Once considered regular, everyday dining ware, these sturdy dishes have slowly but surely become collectors' gold with some pieces even fetching up to $10,000 at auction. Yes, really.
One of the patterns that was the most popular was the blue cornflower one. Designed by artist Joseph Baum and introduced in 1958, this was one of CorningWare's most popular lines. It's also one of the most easily found designs today, detracting a bit from its collectible value, but still loved and incredibly useful in the kitchen.
CorningWare dishes were originally made with Pyroceram, a glass-ceramic material that could handle everything from freezer to oven to table to dishwasher. But things changed when the company was bought out by World Kitchen in the 2000s. The line was relaunched using a cheaper stoneware material that just didn't live up to the original. Reddit threads are full of gripes about the newer versions chipping, cracking, and breaking far too easily. But then, a few years ago, the original Pyroceram line made a quiet comeback. It's now sold only in limited runs, mostly through the manufacturer's website. It's not cheap, but if you're a fan of cookware that lasts forever, CorningWare might be worth your time and attention.
9. Vintage light fixtures
From the list of vintage trends making a comeback in 2025, this one might be a favorite. While it may take a little more effort than popping out to buy a pastel-colored toaster or hanging up a frilly curtain, updating your kitchen lighting is a scene stealer, for sure. There are all sorts of delicate Victorian-style brass lamps to wrought iron chandeliers, multihued Tiffany lamps to midcentury glass pendants, vintage light fixtures that have the power to transform your kitchen's mood. Additionally, choosing vintage or vintage-inspired lighting is also a thoughtful nod to sustainability.
By repurposing antique lights, whether salvaged from a thrift store or dragged out of a family attic, you help keep beautiful design pieces out of landfills and give them a new lease on life. A quick rewiring job (a surprisingly simple DIY or a job for your local electrician) and they're good as new, and usually with a lot more character. When paired with wooden cabinets, open shelving, and a mix of antique and contemporary elements, vintage glass fixtures offer the ideal blend of old and new. And in smaller kitchens or rentals, vintage lighting is an easy way to inject a bit of your personality without taking up valuable space.
10. Kitchen curtains
Cottagecore is back in a big way. Thanks to celebrities like Harry Styles and Taylor Swift, millennials are scrambling to add sewing and culinary skills to their repertoire. A new generation now dreams of homemade cake served on vintage plates, while tucked into a floral love seat surrounded by frothy curtains and thrifted pans. Of course, all within reach of their automatic slow cookers, digital air fryers, and top-of-the-range coffee machines, mind you.
The addition of a frilly curtain under a kitchen sink or across a windowpane is possibly one of the simplest ways to bring a bit of countryside charm into your city kitchen. Once a staple in our grandparents' homes, these quaint accents, often called café curtains or sink skirts, are back in fashion, and honestly, cuter than they sound. Kitchen curtains can be used to hide unsightly plumbing, ugly appliances, or overflowing garbage bins. The best part? Kitchen curtains are also super DIY-friendly. All you need is a curtain rod cut to size, a length of fabric, and a bit of measuring tape. The kitschier the print — think florals, gingham, or fruit patterns — the better. Soft fabrics like these instantly warm up a space and soften the hard lines of kitchen cabinets. It's a small swap that can change the entire mood of your kitchen.
11. Cast iron pots and pans
If you are looking for a kitchen item that has braved all the trends, look no further than the humble cast iron pan. Chances are, if you rootle around your grandma's kitchen, you are bound to find one of these sturdy workhorses, and we suggest you hold on to it. It is believed that in 2025, cast iron pans will be one of the fastest-growing segments in the cookware world. With estimations showing the cast iron market rising from $2.39 billion in 2024 to $2.52 billion in 2025, it's clear that this is more than just a passing trend.
But what's the reason for this renewed interest? Well, there are several. Off the cuff, we can attribute the fact that more people are now cooking at home and as a result investing in better, more sustainable kitchenware. Considering cast iron pots and pans only get better with age, it becomes a win-win situation. With more usage, the natural, nonstick finish only improves (unlike your regular nonstick varieties). But cast iron is also getting smarter and sleeker. Brands are reimagining these classics into newer, more ergonomic, spacious, and stackable shapes. Products like Dutch ovens are also multitasking as baking dishes and stewing pots, appealing to all sorts of home cooks. And with the rise of celebrity chefs and cooking shows, cast iron has truly gone from old-fashioned to aspirational.