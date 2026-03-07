The Sloppy Reason Richard Nixon Banned Soup From State Dinners (And The Lie He Told Instead)

Richard Nixon, aka POTUS 37, is a fount of fun food facts. For one thing, he's alleged to have breakfasted on cottage cheese and ketchup, which is a unique combo that somehow failed to find its way onto the menus of trendy breakfast bistros. For another, a sandwich he once took a bite out of was preserved for posterity by a former Boy Scout who'd attended the event where it was served. Nixon also tried to set a precedent when it came to state dinners after an event held in March 1969 in honor of then-Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau (yes, the current incumbent's a nepo baby). Impatient with the pace of dinner, Nixon decreed that the soup course should be dropped.

In addition to claiming these formal meals required too much time, Tricky Dick had another excuse ready at hand. According to the memoirs of White House chief of staff, H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, the president claimed soup wasn't something that men really cared for. Haldeman smelled something fishy, though, and it wasn't vichyssoise. He inquired of the valet as to whether there had been any soup-related incidents and received the answer that Nixon had, in fact, spilled soup on his vest during the dinner with Trudeau.

Interestingly enough, a copy of the menu for that event doesn't show soup. According to the menu, attendees dined on timbale of seafood Américaine, filet of beef jardinière, artichokes, cocotte potatoes, bibb lettuce with camembert, and a dessert called charlotte Monticello. Did the missing soup course get redacted, or did it fall into the same black hole as the missing 18½ minutes of the Watergate tapes?