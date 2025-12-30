11 Restaurants With The Largest Menu Selections We've Ever Seen

Some restaurants make ordering as simple as snapping your fingers. You walk in, quickly scan the menu, pick among a few items, and then prepare to enjoy your meal. Easy peasy, right? But then there are those places. You know the ones. Those eateries where the hostess hands you a menu the size of a short novel (with the number of pages to match), and suddenly, choosing a meal feels daunting. Cue the drama, and even a little suspense. The pressure is on. These are moments when you really might need to read the menu ahead of time.

When a menu is this sprawling, you can often find dishes as varied as sushi, burgers, pasta, and pancakes, all being whipped up in one kitchen. How do you even begin to decide between them all? Massive menus can indeed be overwhelming, but to play devil's advocate and look on the positive side, they're also kind of incredible, right? They promise something for everyone, even the pickiest of eaters. These kitchens clearly don't believe in limiting patrons. They believe in giving us choices. So. Many. Choices.

We're diving into 11 restaurants that invite us to order exactly what we like, thanks to their housing some of the largest menu selections we've ever seen. So, bring your appetite, your reading glasses, and a little patience, because picking just one thing at these restaurants is basically a mission impossible meal.