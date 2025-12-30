11 Restaurants With The Largest Menu Selections We've Ever Seen
Some restaurants make ordering as simple as snapping your fingers. You walk in, quickly scan the menu, pick among a few items, and then prepare to enjoy your meal. Easy peasy, right? But then there are those places. You know the ones. Those eateries where the hostess hands you a menu the size of a short novel (with the number of pages to match), and suddenly, choosing a meal feels daunting. Cue the drama, and even a little suspense. The pressure is on. These are moments when you really might need to read the menu ahead of time.
When a menu is this sprawling, you can often find dishes as varied as sushi, burgers, pasta, and pancakes, all being whipped up in one kitchen. How do you even begin to decide between them all? Massive menus can indeed be overwhelming, but to play devil's advocate and look on the positive side, they're also kind of incredible, right? They promise something for everyone, even the pickiest of eaters. These kitchens clearly don't believe in limiting patrons. They believe in giving us choices. So. Many. Choices.
We're diving into 11 restaurants that invite us to order exactly what we like, thanks to their housing some of the largest menu selections we've ever seen. So, bring your appetite, your reading glasses, and a little patience, because picking just one thing at these restaurants is basically a mission impossible meal.
The Cheesecake Factory
Choosing to dine at The Cheesecake Factory can definitely feel daunting. Its spiral-bound menu extends beyond a whopping 20 pages and covers everything from salads and burgers to pasta, Tex-Mex, Asian-inspired dishes, and, of course, an extensive selection of cheesecake flavors to suit your fancy. But lest you think we are complaining, this onslaught of options is not chaos. We consider it more like unfettered yet carefully curated abundance.
In fact, behind the scenes, the only reason this behemoth of a menu monster works is because of the incredibly tight systems the Cheesecake Factory puts in place. Former employees describe it as one of the most well-run operations in the restaurant industry, with nearly everything made in-house from raw ingredients. The secret to this successful sauce, apparently, is cross-utilization, with ingredients shared across dishes, allowing the menu to expand without exploding inventory.
The menu also continues to evolve, going through an update twice per year, with roughly a dozen items rotated in or out, often tied together by a shared ingredient theme. The rollout might highlight Calabrian peppers across multiple dishes, or lean into sriracha. This keeps things fresh without reinventing the wheel, and keeps regulars coming back to try new things. Psychologically, there is a logic behind the Cheesecake Factory's ridiculously ample menu. It's a conversation starter, a flex, and a built-in differentiator. CEO and founder David Overton has openly embraced the idea that more choice means more return visits, and he is right.
Grand Lux Cafe
If The Cheesecake Factory is seen as the maximalist menu overachiever, then we could safely say that its sister restaurant, Grand Lux Cafe, is its slightly more polished sibling. As the upscale sister concept of the brand, Grand Lux takes the same "why choose one thing?" philosophy that has worked so well for The Cheesecake Factory and gives it a globe-trotting twist. Its menu — which clocks in at around 175 items last time we checked — reads like a culinary world tour, but no passport needed.
The Grand Lux Cafe slogan, "A world of food awaits," is taken seriously here. Its menu showcases classic American comfort dishes right alongside internationally inspired favorites, featuring everything from pasta, steaks, and burgers to spring rolls, Korean ribs, and crispy Thai shrimp. You could come here with six people craving six completely different cuisines, and somehow, everyone will manage to walk away happy. That rare accomplishment alone deserves applause.
What's more, every Grand Lux Cafe location also features an onsite bakery that churns out made-to-order desserts, plus a full-service bar to round things out. Fans often argue that Grand Lux Cafe is actually a cut above The Cheesecake Factory, pointing to its elevated atmosphere and internationally inspired dishes as reasons for their rating. And the menu doesn't sit still. It's known for frequently adding new items, somehow expanding an already massive selection without losing its core Grand Lux Cafe identity.
Yard House
Yard House may have built its reputation offering thirsty patrons an entire wall of draft beer options, but its food menu is no slouch. What started as a menu featuring a more restrained, tighter selection has expanded exponentially over the years, growing from roughly 40 items to around 140. Now, a trip to the Yard House can really check all of the boxes to please every individual in your party. Got a craft beer nerd in the crowd? Yard House has them covered. Is there a taco lover among your loved ones? Never fear, because the Yard House's menu is going to love them back. And, if you're dining with someone who can't eat gluten, Yard House even features a lengthy gluten-sensitive menu.
The menu itself is lowkey organized like a choose-your-own-adventure. Because, where to start? Starters, handhelds, pizzas, mains, and sweets all coexist peacefully in a jungle of nearly endless options. There's also a dedicated Gardein lineup, which puts a plant-based spin on several tasty dishes, such as orange chicken, chicken tenders, and chicken nachos. Yard House feels surprisingly inclusive for a place that still very much vibes with the energy of a classic sports bar.
Online reviews describe Yard House as having a varied menu fit for every foodie, where you can order tacos, a burger, or something even more upscale. It's a rare restaurant menu that works whether you're there for happy hour, a late dinner, or that awkward first date.
Denny's
There seems to be a plague overtaking some restaurant chains, and it is the malady of the incredible shrinking breakfast menu. But not at Denny's. No, sir. As one of the chain restaurants with overwhelmingly large menus, Denny's lets you have the choice to eat whatever you want, whenever you want, including (and especially) breakfast. With many locations open 24 hours a day, Denny's has earned its reputation as America's diner by serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner around the clock. Pancakes at midnight? Burgers at sunrise? A full Slam breakfast at 2 a.m.? No rules or judgments here.
Originally opened as a humble donut shop in 1953, Denny's has since evolved and expanded into a full-on restaurant where breakfast classics sit comfortably alongside sandwiches, burgers, and dinners. Highlights include the pot roast melt, boneless chicken wings, country-fried steak, and veggie omelette. Frequent fantastic promotions (like budget-friendly Slam breakfasts) make it even harder to keep away.
Often seen as the quintessential late-night spot, Denny's comes complete with endless coffee refills and the comforting chaos of other night owls doing exactly what you're doing (staying out all night and getting your post-midnight munchie fix while you're at it). While not all Denny's experiences are identical, there is some sense of solidarity when you lock eyes with another diner tucking into a Moons Over My Hammy right as the sun comes up. Denny's also keeps things fresh by regularly adding new menu items, which is impressive for a place that already has so much to offer.
IHOP
Pancakes may be what made IHOP famous, but the menu clearly has commitment issues. IHOP's menu has welcomed even more love to the mix over the years, the proof of which is seen in its newspaper-sized trove of tasty items on offer. Today, you can order pancakes if you please, but you are also free to branch out to other breakfast items, as well as a smattering of lunch and dinner deliciousness.
Clearly, the brand has leaned hard into constant evolution, rolling out its largest menu refresh yet in 2023, with new items designed to satisfy both super indulgent cravings and lighter leanings. Breakfast still reigns supreme at IHOP, but there are now so many IHOP menu items that are not pancakes served all day, branching out from its first love of flapjacks to eggs Benedict, sweet and savory crepes, steakburgers, burritos, salmon, steak dinners, and much more.
What's impressive is how guest-driven the expansion is. IHOP is quite vocal about how it bases its menu changes on customer feedback, focusing on quality ingredients, choice, and value. That means that whether you want breakfast for dinner, a late-night snack, or something totally unexpected from a pancake place, IHOP strives to make it possible. Maybe it's time to change its moniker from International House of Pancakes to International House of Possibilities.
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse is what happens when a classic sports bar refuses to be boxed into that limited traditional niche mentality. While many patrons may show up expecting nothing but burgers, pizza, and beer, they will quickly realize that BJ's menu stretches far beyond your basic game-day grub. BJ's may have slashed its menu from over 145 items in 2023, but it still provides a surprisingly broad food lineup for fans, which includes the requisite pizza, beer, and burgers (because, hey, no hating here), as well as a range of appetizers, salads, entrées, and decadent desserts.
Speaking of desserts, one sweet indulgence in particular has earned BJ's a near cult following. We are talking about the signature Pizookie – a large, freshly-baked cookie available in a variety of flavors, such as chocolate chunk, strawberry shortcake, and sugar cookie.
The atmosphere at BJ's is known for being upbeat, social, and built for groups, making it an easy choice for diners. While the regulars might arrive thinking they'll stick to their standard, tried-and-true favorites, BJ's keeps them and new visitors on their toes by frequently adding new menu items. In fact, that thrilling sense of "what's new this time?" is one more thing that keeps the BJ's experience from getting stale, even if you've been a loyal customer for years.
Applebee's
Ready to learn about Applebee's, the surprising restaurant chain gaining traction with Gen Z? First off, its menu is overwhelming, but we are not mad at it. Its options are essentially one epic, edible adventure, where burgers, steaks, pasta, chicken, salads, near-endless appetizers, and even those iconic boneless wings all live together in an ecosystem that expertly blends sweet with savory in every bite.
In fact, customers have been known to joke that ordering at Applebee's takes years, and it's funny because it feels true. The sheer number of choices is impressive, especially for a neighborhood bar and grill concept. Options include skillets of hot honey-glazed chicken, bowls of Tex-Mex shrimp and Southwest chicken, sirloin steak, baby back ribs, fettuccine, chicken Alfredo, and much more. Whether you want comfort food, something indulgent, or a classic bar snack to pair with a drink, Applebee's makes sure no one at the table feels left out or goes away hungry.
Reviews regularly praise the wide variety of menu options, and it's easy to see why. Luckily, the meals are so mouthwatering that, even if ordering takes five more minutes (not years), you know you can find exactly what you are craving.
TGI Fridays
Known for its casual American bar-and-grill energy, TGI Fridays delivers a menu that's unapologetically extensive. Think loaded potato skins, double-basted ribs, a wide variety of burgers, sandwiches, and a massive drink selection, all of which vie for your undivided attention the second you slide into a booth.
If you are overwhelmed by the sheer volume of options as you peruse the selections on offer, you are not alone. Scrolling through the menu can almost feel uncannily like flipping through channels, in that you keep stopping for a second to see if you want to commit because everything looks so tempting... only to keep scrolling because you know there are a bazillion other selections that also await your viewing (or eating) pleasure.
Besides the sheer volume and variety, what also sets the TGI Fridays menu apart is its focus on shareable starters — including mozzarella sticks, boneless wings, and crispy green bean fries — and customizable platters. The latter combines your choice of protein with the side (or sides) of your choice, covering everything from mashed potatoes to garlic-butter broccoli.
Ruby Tuesday
For years now, Ruby Tuesday has ranked as one of the most customizable casual dining experiences in the restaurant world. Its extensive menu is a big reason why. Between burgers, chicken, seafood, and rotating specials, there's already plenty for patrons to choose from. But then there's the garden bar to consider, and suddenly the decision-making process for deciding just what to enjoy while dining here goes into overdrive.
The salad bar remains a standout feature and fan favorite, earning Ruby Tuesday praise for its variety, freshness, and all-you-can-eat appeal. Think multiple dressings, toppings, and mix-ins turn that one section of the restaurant into dozens of possible meals, and that's before you even glance at the main menu. Take your pick from the likes of sirloin steak, deconstructed kabobs, shrimp, chicken wings, fried catfish, and more.
Speaking of the main Ruby Tuesday menu, it has been described as outstanding in its variety, and that flexibility is what keeps customers coming back. Diners can opt to go light, go hearty, or build an entire feast that somehow includes everything they are craving — even if it is just a spoonful or a forkful of each. In fact, reviews raving about how many items there are to try here make it understandable how it could be nearly impossible to stick to just one favorite. And wow, what a "problem" to have.
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
The menu at Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen is comfort food with the volume cranked up to 11. Packed with hearty, homemade-style American dishes that all sound equally tempting, the decision paralysis awaiting diners as they attempt to place their order is a very real thing. Like, it's basically inevitable. Don't believe us? Try to choose between the likes of chicken pot pie, Philly cheesesteak, country-fried chicken, chicken Alfredo, ribeye steak, and a Monte Cristo sandwich, and you'll understand the pressure.
Fans frequently comment on how many options there are at Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, with many admitting they had no clue what to choose once they actually opened the menu. Everything looks good, everything sounds filling, and everything promises that "made from scratch" energy (and promise of homey enjoyment) that Cheddar's leans into so hard. What makes the menu feel even bigger is its selection of sides. You don't just pick an entrée. That would be way too simple. Here, you take your pick from multiple side options, such as loaded baked potato, red beans and rice, baby carrots, broccoli cheese casserole, mashed potatoes, and more. Online reactions regularly mention being unable to decide because literally everything looks oh-so-appealing.
Clearly, you can confidently say Cheddar's succeeds by offering variety without straying from its core comfort food identity. You know you're in for stellar comfort food, but you have a lot of ways to get there.
Claim Jumper
Claim Jumper doesn't do subtle, especially when it comes to its menu. Known for massive portions and leaning into its larger-than-life saloon vibe, this restaurant chain delivers one of the most extensive menus you'll encounter in casual dining. For breakfast, take your pick between the likes of country-fried steak, pancakes, eggs Benedict, and a breakfast croissant. Lunch and dinner options include salads and chowder, USDA Prime steaks, handheld sandwiches, wood-fired pizzas, burgers, and multiple chicken and pasta dishes.
Unsurprisingly, customers describe the menu (and the portions) as vast, with so many options that it almost feels excessive. Let us be clear, that's not a complaint. It basically just means that you could visit Claim Jumper multiple times and eat something completely different each visit. The diversity is clearly intentional, designed by the chain to satisfy anyone walking through the door, regardless of their craving or the time of day.
The atmosphere at Claim Jumper only ups the ante, where diners are surrounded by hearty American fare and oversized plates, and have a menu that feels less like a list and more like a challenge placed in their eager hands. What to decide? Do you go classic steakhouse? Lean into full comfort food mode? Or are you maybe vibing with more of that breakfast-for-dinner energy? Claim Jumper doesn't make the choice easy, but it is there to ensure you have it, and from a plethora of options.