11 Frozen Fish Fillets Made With High Quality Ingredients

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When you think of frozen fish, you might not automatically think "high quality." For some of us, we imagine frozen fish fillets as basically the fish fingers of our childhoods — some sort of white paste covered in a subpar breading and microwaved (worst-case scenario) or baked (best-case scenario). More often than not, the interior was slimy, and the breading just slid right off — a moist, not crunchy crust.

However, if that description is bringing up some harrowing childhood memories, we've got good news: The frozen fish fillets of your adulthood can be far, far different from their counterparts of decades past. You have a ton of high-quality options that range from the classic breaded white fish — excellent for pairing with fries, introducing to a sandwich or tacos, or just eating on its own — to salmon or tilapia fillets suitable to star as a main dish or to pair with pasta or salads.

So how do you actually pick the best fish fillets in the freezer aisle while avoiding the ones that are going to take you back to your cafeteria fish-finger childhood memories? We combed customer reviews to identify 11 frozen fish fillets that are not only shopper favorites, but also sourced sustainably and with quality in mind. Here are the ones to reach for during your next shopping trip.