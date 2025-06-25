Frozen Fish Fillets That Can Satisfy Your McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Craving

There are more than 13,000 McDonald's restaurants in the United States, which means you're never too far away from the nearest Golden Arches. The chain established itself as a fast food juggernaut with a lineup of crowd-pleasing signature offerings, including the irresistible McDonald's Filet-O-Fish. First introduced to the menu in 1965, the sandwich is a relatively basic affair. The Filet-O-Fish is made with pollock, processed into a patty, breaded, and fried, and then tossed onto a plain bun and adorned with a slice of American cheese and some tartar sauce. It's a polarizing sandwich, but it enjoys a huge fan base, even outside the self-deprivation period of Lent.

Ultimately, the Filet-O-Fish is a modest and humble sandwich made with readily available ingredients, which means that one can be made at home by even the most amateur cooks. But why do that if there's a McDonald's down the street? Well, the hankering may hit after McDonald's closes for the night or if it's still only serving breakfast items. With fast food prices on the rise, it may also be cheaper to whip up a DIY Filet-O-Fish-like sandwich with the ingredients you may likely already have in your pantry and freezer.

Determined to find the best way to do so, we taste-tested several frozen fish products. From taste to texture, here's how six different products stacked up when making a faux Filet-O-Fish at home.