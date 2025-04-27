This Is The Absolute Best Fish To Buy At Costco, According To Reddit

Costco shoppers all have their favorite products, like sweet treats from the bakery or the popular Kirkland Signature foods customers buy on repeat. One frozen item people have been raving about on Reddit is barramundi, with many touting it as the best fish to buy at Costco. The problem is that it's not always easy to find this favorite in the warehouses.

The barramundi's fans are talking about The Better Fish brand. At Costco, they are sold in a 2-pound bag with around seven individually vacuum-packed frozen fillets. It gets praise for being a good value, nutritious (it contains 21 grams of protein per serving and loads of omega-3 fatty acids), and tasty, with a light flavor some compared to tilapia. But Redditors bemoaned that finding the barramundi can be hit or miss. It doesn't appear to be carried by all Costcos, and some said it can be out of stock for months. Fans of the fish tend to stock up on several bags when they spot it. The good news is other retailers sell it too, including Walmart, HEB, Vons, Albertsons, and more.

Barramundi — also called Asian sea bass — isn't as well-known in some parts of the world, including the U.S., so The Better Fish package helpfully describes its taste as sweet, mild, and buttery. It's pinkish when raw but turns white when cooked, and it has a firm texture with large flakes. In addition to tilapia, it also gets compared to snapper and sole.