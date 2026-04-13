The Major Brands Behind Sam's Club's Member's Mark Products

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sam's Wholesale Club, as it was called at the time, first opened in 1983, in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Only four years later there were almost 50 locations and 1 million members pledged to the Walmart wholesaler. It was in 1998 that Sam's Club debuted its private-label brand Member's Mark. Not the first nor only private-label at the retail chain when it emerged, Member's Mark has become its most prominent — particularly due to a 2017 consolidation that saw 20 other propriety Sam's Club brands get swallowed up under the Member's Mark label.

The folks at Sam's Club have been committing to the invigoration, refreshment, and revision of Member's Mark since 2020, initiating and reworking over 1,200 products under its exclusive line. This led to a relaunch in 2022 for the brand, one that has proved fruitful: Member's Mark constitutes about one-third of Sam's Club's revenue, to the tune of almost $30 billion in annual sales.

And like many private-labels there are not-so-secret, secret brands — some big-time — behind the actual items boasting the Member's Mark sticker. Costco does it, Aldi does it, Sam's Club's parent company Walmart does it too. But in Member's Mark's case, who are these companies doing Sam's Club's uncredited work? Let's take a deeper dive into some of the products — from vodka to baby formula, grated cheese to pet food — and the major names behind their making. Here are nine of the companies behind the Member's Mark label.