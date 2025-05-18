For Tender, Juicy Fish Fast, Pull Out One Simple Appliance
From steaming or slowly poaching fish to pan-frying or even nuking it (yes, you can microwave salmon — and chef David Chang is a fan), there are so many different ways to prepare this particular protein. But for the perfect balance of speed, ease, and deliciously juicy fish, one particular method is unbeatable: the air fryer. Succulent salmon with zero fuss in under 10 minutes? Yes please.
You can air-fry lots of different types of fish beyond salmon, of course. Cod, haddock, pollock, flounder, or sole all work especially well. While the air fryer is great for breaded portions, it works just as well for non-breaded pieces of fish, too, giving it a naturally crispy crust. Whichever variety of fish you choose, it's much less messy than a skillet, and means you're not spending time waiting for the oven to preheat.
The method is simple. All you need to do is pat the fish dry, rub it with oil, and cook it at 370 degrees Fahrenheit for around 10 minutes depending on size (check it after seven or eight minutes, as smaller pieces will cook faster). There's no need to turn it halfway. To make cleanup easier, you could line your basket with parchment paper, or with foil — lifting up the edges will make it easier to remove from the basket as well as reducing the mess. Alternatively, if you loosely wrap the fish in the foil entirely, you can steam it en papillote-style rather than getting a crispy exterior, if that's your preference.
How to take air-fried fish to the next level
While air-fried fish is tasty with just a little oil and some salt and pepper, you can add some herbs and spices for extra flavor — paprika, Cajun seasoning, or lemon pepper all work well. Or to really elevate the dish, cover the fish with a crispy, herby crust. Just mix together some panko or breadcrumbs with melted butter, parsley, lemon zest, and lemon juice, and pile it onto each piece of fish before air-frying. Include a little parmesan for an umami boost.
Marinades and glazes are another easy way to add heaps of flavor to your fish. A mixture of garlic, mustard, brown sugar, olive oil, and herbs is ideal for spreading onto salmon before it's cooked. Glaze pieces of fish with soy sauce and honey or maple syrup. Or try marinating cod in a richly savory yet slightly sweet mixture of miso, vinegar, lemon juice, soy sauce, sugar, ginger, and garlic whisked with a little hot water.
For an even more impressive-looking result, you can wrap or stuff your piece of fish before air-frying it. Wrap delicate white filets in prosciutto or Parma ham to protect the flesh from the heat, keep it tender and juicy, and add a crisp layer of rich, salty flavor. Or make incisions into a piece of salmon and stuff them with a mixture of fresh soft herbs and zingy lemon zest. Combinations such as spinach and feta also work well for stuffing — or you could use leftover spinach and artichoke dip.