For Tender, Juicy Fish Fast, Pull Out One Simple Appliance

From steaming or slowly poaching fish to pan-frying or even nuking it (yes, you can microwave salmon — and chef David Chang is a fan), there are so many different ways to prepare this particular protein. But for the perfect balance of speed, ease, and deliciously juicy fish, one particular method is unbeatable: the air fryer. Succulent salmon with zero fuss in under 10 minutes? Yes please.

You can air-fry lots of different types of fish beyond salmon, of course. Cod, haddock, pollock, flounder, or sole all work especially well. While the air fryer is great for breaded portions, it works just as well for non-breaded pieces of fish, too, giving it a naturally crispy crust. Whichever variety of fish you choose, it's much less messy than a skillet, and means you're not spending time waiting for the oven to preheat.

The method is simple. All you need to do is pat the fish dry, rub it with oil, and cook it at 370 degrees Fahrenheit for around 10 minutes depending on size (check it after seven or eight minutes, as smaller pieces will cook faster). There's no need to turn it halfway. To make cleanup easier, you could line your basket with parchment paper, or with foil — lifting up the edges will make it easier to remove from the basket as well as reducing the mess. Alternatively, if you loosely wrap the fish in the foil entirely, you can steam it en papillote-style rather than getting a crispy exterior, if that's your preference.