For Perfectly Cooked Fish Every Time, Use This Slow And Steady Cooking Method
It's easy to fall into habitual ways of cooking classic ingredients like fish, but if you're struggling to get fish meat to come out perfectly flaky and moist you might want to consider switching things up. To find out more about the best ways to cook fish, we reached out to Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, who shared his tips for an underrated cooking method: poaching.
"Poaching is one of the most underrated ways to cook fish," Littley told The Takeout. "It's gentle, consistent, and great for preserving moisture in more delicate fillets." That all sounds pretty good, but why not just cook fish in a skillet like everyone else? "Unlike dry-heat methods that risk overcooking the outside before the inside is ready, poaching surrounds the fish in warm liquid; cooking it evenly and preserving a soft, flaky texture."
Feel free to get creative with how you use this cooking method, but Littley had some thoughts on what type of fish works best. "White fish like cod, halibut, and sole are ideal for poaching," he said. "Though fatty fish like salmon can also work beautifully, especially in milk or olive oil for added richness.” You could follow the horror show trend of poaching fish in your dishwasher, but we wouldn't recommend it. The proper way of poaching fish is honestly just as easy, and much less likely to raise eyebrows.
How to properly poach fish
Alright, so you're sold on the idea of poaching your next fish, but what does that actually mean? Should you boil it the way they do in the Bahamas? While boiled fish is tasty, it's not the same method of preparation. Here, we're opting for a low and slow technique.
”To poach fish properly, start by heating a flavorful liquid, for example broth, water with lemon and herbs, wine, or milk to a gentle simmer, around 160 to 180 degrees Fahrenheit," Littley said. "You want to avoid boiling, as that can cause the fish to seize and become tough." Great, so you've got your liquid at the right temperature. Now what?
"Lower the fish into the liquid and let it cook for 8 to 10 minutes, depending on thickness." We like to use parchment paper as a lid while poaching so we can trap all that moisture inside, but Littley didn't specify one way or the other. We're still getting delicious results in the end.
"A properly poached fish will be opaque, flake easily with a fork, and feel tender when pressed lightly. Overcooked fish becomes dry, stiff, and starts to fall apart unevenly." If you're not sure either way, there's a simple trick you can use to test doneness. "Pressing the flesh gently with a fork can help you gauge doneness," he said. "It should give slightly and separate into clean flakes without feeling mushy or overly firm.”