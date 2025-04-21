For Perfectly Cooked Fish Every Time, Use This Slow And Steady Cooking Method

It's easy to fall into habitual ways of cooking classic ingredients like fish, but if you're struggling to get fish meat to come out perfectly flaky and moist you might want to consider switching things up. To find out more about the best ways to cook fish, we reached out to Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, who shared his tips for an underrated cooking method: poaching.

"Poaching is one of the most underrated ways to cook fish," Littley told The Takeout. "It's gentle, consistent, and great for preserving moisture in more delicate fillets." That all sounds pretty good, but why not just cook fish in a skillet like everyone else? "Unlike dry-heat methods that risk overcooking the outside before the inside is ready, poaching surrounds the fish in warm liquid; cooking it evenly and preserving a soft, flaky texture."

Feel free to get creative with how you use this cooking method, but Littley had some thoughts on what type of fish works best. "White fish like cod, halibut, and sole are ideal for poaching," he said. "Though fatty fish like salmon can also work beautifully, especially in milk or olive oil for added richness.” You could follow the horror show trend of poaching fish in your dishwasher, but we wouldn't recommend it. The proper way of poaching fish is honestly just as easy, and much less likely to raise eyebrows.