12 Tasty Tater Tot Toppings That'll Tantalize Your Tastebuds

If you think about it, tater tots are one of the most convenient foods in existence. Not only are they easy to cook — just pop them in the oven or air fryer for a crunchy texture — but they're totally portable. Tater tots are also versatile enough to be served on the side of a breakfast omelet, to accompany a sandwich or hamburger for lunch or dinner, or be eaten as a midnight snack. Both kids and adults love them, and they're delicious served with just a dollop of ketchup.

But what if this perfect food could be made even tastier with the right toppings? We've compiled a list that will tantalize your taste buds, instantly elevating the ingenious savory snacks that originated in the Pacific Northwest from potato scraps. Whether you want to top the crispy potato bites with something rich, smooth, and creamy, or turn them into a complete meal, we've got you — and the tots — covered.