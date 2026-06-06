12 Tasty Tater Tot Toppings That'll Tantalize Your Tastebuds
If you think about it, tater tots are one of the most convenient foods in existence. Not only are they easy to cook — just pop them in the oven or air fryer for a crunchy texture — but they're totally portable. Tater tots are also versatile enough to be served on the side of a breakfast omelet, to accompany a sandwich or hamburger for lunch or dinner, or be eaten as a midnight snack. Both kids and adults love them, and they're delicious served with just a dollop of ketchup.
But what if this perfect food could be made even tastier with the right toppings? We've compiled a list that will tantalize your taste buds, instantly elevating the ingenious savory snacks that originated in the Pacific Northwest from potato scraps. Whether you want to top the crispy potato bites with something rich, smooth, and creamy, or turn them into a complete meal, we've got you — and the tots — covered.
Gravy
You've topped creamy mashed potatoes with gravy countless times, so why not give tater tots the same star treatment? The combination of crispy, crunchy tots and rich gravy creates a perfectly balanced bite. If you love poutine, the Canadian treat featuring hot, fried cheese curds drenched in hot gravy, try swapping out fries for tater tots instead. To avoid missing out on the ooey-gooey goodness of the cheese, you can sprinkle some on top of the tater tots, either before or after ladling on the gravy. Alternatively, you can get wild by mixing both tater tots and cheese curds for a combo of melty, crispy, and crunchy. The good news is that you can use store-bought gravy if you're pressed for time, or if you make your own, amp it up with a spoonful of bouillon.
While gravy-topped tots are enough to tempt your taste buds, the creative possibilities are endless. For instance, crumble some bacon over the tater tots for a smoky, savory touch, or add some chopped chives or green onions for vibrant color and flavor. If you're serving the crunchy potato bites at a party, consider setting up a tater tot bar with gravy and a variety of other toppings, such as sour cream, jalapeños, and sausage, to give guests the freedom to create their own culinary masterpieces.
Cheese
Who doesn't love the combination of potatoes and cheese? You can't go wrong, no matter how you mix and match these two delicious ingredients. The flavor of this simple yet delicious dish is completely customizable, depending on what type of cheese you use. Start by cooking the tots until they're golden brown, using your preferred method. It's important that they are crispy and cooked all the way through before you top them with the cheese of your choice.
When the tots are ready, sprinkle them with any type of shredded cheese, such as cheddar or Monterey Jack, or a combination of a few different kinds. Bake them until the cheese is thoroughly melted and serve immediately. If you want to give the tater tots some heat, pour spicy queso over the top instead. You can also melt pepper jack on the tots to fire things up. Add some diced jalapeños for a nachos-inspired snack. As a gourmet touch, sprinkle some flavorful blue cheese crumbles over the tater tots, or go with a creamy goat cheese. You can also make a rich, homemade potato au gratin sauce with cream, butter, fresh garlic, salt, pepper, and Gruyère, and pour it over the tots.
Taco fixin's
On your next taco night, consider using crispy tater tots as a base rather than tortilla shells or chips. All of the typical taco fixings work amazingly well with the small potato bites. They're also very kid-friendly, making tater tot tacos the ideal weeknight dinner or a child's birthday party meal. Everyone in the family or soiree can make their individual bowls according to their tastes, using as little or as much of a particular ingredient as they want.
To make this fun take on loaded potatoes, cook the tots until they're golden brown and extra crispy, as they'll be standing in for chips. As one way to serve the tater tots, set up all the fixings, taco bar-style, on a table. Some ingredient ideas include seasoned ground beef, diced tomatoes, chopped green onions, shredded lettuce, and black olives. The potatoes will also work with any type of cheese and a hefty dollop of sour cream.
If you want to do a play on Mexican potato tacos, or tacos de papa, top the tater tots with authentic ingredients such as shredded cabbage, cotija cheese, fresh tomato salsa, and crema. As another slightly upscale idea, top the tater tot tacos with steak.
Chili
Topping your golden brown tater tots with spicy, savory chili is a no-brainer. Instead of topping boring, mushy noodles or traditional corn chips with the flavorful stew, use perfectly cooked tater tots as a base layer instead. The tots, with their crispy exterior and pillow-soft interior, make the ideal accompaniment to chunky chili. And if you're short on time in the kitchen, you can use a can of store-bought chili in place of homemade. If you choose the right brand, you won't have to sacrifice any flavor for convenience.
If you decide to make your own chili for this delicious dish, cook the tater tots just before they're ready to serve so they're still hot and crunchy. Place the tots in bowls and then ladle the chili over them. To create a replica of traditional chili cheese tots, a classic Oklahoma drive-in treat, smother the bite-sized potatoes with steamy chili, and then top them with a creamy cheese sauce. You can use a jar or can of processed cheese sauce, along with a sprinkle of shredded cheddar cheese, for the ultimate ooey-gooey bowl. Sour cream and diced onions also make tasty toppings. Another option is to serve the dish casserole-style, topping the chili with frozen tater tots and baking until they're golden brown.
Breakfast ingredients
Everyone knows that hash browns and breakfast are a match made in heaven, and tater tots are the perfect alternative. Also known as breakfast tots, this combination of crispy potatoes, cheese, eggs, and the meat of your choice is one of the tastiest ways to greet the day. Rather than serving hashbrowns on the side of scrambled eggs or an omelet, you can assemble the tots into a breakfast casserole. The potatoes make the base layer of the morning dish, ensuring you get a forkful of crispy goodness with every bite.
Topping tater tots with breakfast ingredients is similar to a typical Midwestern hotdish, which contains a starch, meat, and vegetables. When assembling the breakfast, start with cooked tater tots, and then top them with scrambled or fried eggs, bacon or sausage, plus any type of melty cheese you'd like. Other taste bud-tempting additions include sautéed onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms, or jalapeños if you want to spice it up.
Pulled pork
One of the most mouthwatering ways to transform tater tots into a hearty meal is by topping them with smoky, savory pulled pork. As a creative twist on traditional "meat and potatoes," this combination makes the perfect summer meal, or way to use up leftover grilled pork from the night before. After topping the tots with the tender pork, other ingredient options are endless. You can make a version of pulled pork nachos by pouring creamy queso over meat and potatoes, followed by fresh salsa, spicy jalapeños, and diced tomatoes and black olives.
If you prefer to go a more traditional route, pile the shredded pork high on top of the crispy, golden tots. If you don't eat pork, you can substitute it with grilled, shredded chicken or beef. Make tangy and sweet barbecue sauce using tomato paste, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce, and pour it over the meaty tater tots. You can also use a store-bought barbecue sauce in a pinch. Finish the dish with shredded cheese and chopped green onions, if you desire.
Hot sauce
The easiest way to instantly elevate your humble tater tots is by topping them with your favorite hot sauce. Set the mellow flavor of the crunchy potato bites on fire with a peppery sauce that will tantalize your taste buds and add excitement to the mild nuggets. If you're a vegan or vegetarian, or just want to reduce your meat intake, you can even substitute the tots for chicken wings by tossing them in the hot sauce. After the tater tots are cooked to a crispy golden brown, thoroughly coat them in the sauce and serve with ranch or blue cheese dressing for dipping.
While not all condiments are built equal, some hot sauces will improve virtually any meal. There is a variety of Asian- to Latin American-inspired sauces, ranging from medium heat to tongue-tingling with habanero, ghost, jalapeño, and chili peppers. When making buffalo-style tater tots, don't stop at just hot sauce. After the bites are drenched in the spicy liquid, top them with chopped green onions, a drizzle of sour cream, or some crumbled bacon for an irresistibly smoky flavor. You can also add shredded chicken or black or pinto beans to turn the tots into a full, protein-packed meal.
Kimchi
As an unexpected but highly taste bud-tantalizing twist, try topping your tots with kimchi. A traditional Korean side dish typically featuring fermented cabbage alongside the likes of radish, chili powder, garlic, ginger, and scallions, kimchi and tater tots are a culinary match made in heaven. Toss in a bit of melted cheese, and you have a snack that hits all the right textural notes. The crunchy kimchi, crispy tots with a fluffy interior, and rich, creamy cheese combine to create a taste sensation. If you want all the goodness without any heat, choose mild kimchi to save your mouth from the fire.
When assembling this delicious dish, cook the tots until they're almost done, then sprinkle them with your cheese of choice before finishing. Next, smother them with the briny kimchi, using as much or as little as you'd like. If you're looking for the perfect kimchi to use, just know that you can do better than Trader Joe's version. A drizzle or two of spicy aioli made with mayonnaise, kimchi juice, sriracha sauce, and seasonings will take the tots to another level.
Applesauce and sour cream
If you love latkes, the potato pancakes with perfectly crispy, lacy edges, serve your tater tots in the same way as a creative touch. Traditional latkes are made by combining shredded potatoes with eggs, potato starch, and matzo meal, so they'll have a different taste from typical tots, but many of the same aspects are the same. When cooked properly, both latkes and tots have a golden, crispy exterior and a soft and fluffy interior, and plenty of earthy potato flavor. You can also mix some thawed, mashed tater tots with a beaten egg and pan-fry bite-sized portions in vegetable oil as a more traditional spin.
Latkes are often served with a touch of applesauce and a dollop of sour cream, which may sound like an odd combination but goes together surprisingly well. The sweetness of the fruit blends harmoniously with the cool, slightly tart sour cream, and both complement the hot, crispy potatoes. You can also top them with some chopped chives or green onions for a pop of color and a zesty bite. For a completely different taste, get your Hanukkah game on with buffalo latke-inspired tots.
Sloppy joe filling
Similar to chili, you can serve crispy tater tots crowned with sloppy Joe filling. The savory and slightly sweet blend of ground beef, tomato sauce, onion and garlic, bell pepper, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, and yellow mustard makes a delicious tot topper. If you're feeling slightly adventurous, this messy ground beef dish is even better with a splash of Coke. When topped with sloppy Joe mixture, the tater tots transform into a casserole-style meal that is ideal for busy weeknights.
To make the dish taste even more irresistible, you can sprinkle some shredded cheddar or Colby Jack cheese over the top of the mixture and bake until it's melted. The rich creaminess of the cheese will complement the salty sloppy Joe mixture and crunchy tots deliciously well. To give the dish a spicy kick, add a pinch of red pepper flakes or sprinkle some chopped jalapeños over the top. Diced onion will also give the sloppy Joe and tater tot combination a touch of fresh crunchiness.
Ranch dressing
When you really think about it, what savory dish isn't made better by a drizzle or dip of ranch dressing? This creamy, zesty sauce is made by combining rich buttermilk with salt, garlic, and onions, and a variety of herbs and spices to create its signature flavor profile. The key to creating the most tastebud-tantalizing treat possible is to start with super crispy tater tots that don't lose their crunch under a blanket of sauce.
If you don't want to get saucy with it, you can transform frozen tater tots with the one-ingredient upgrade. After you've cooked your bite-sized potatoes to perfection in an oven, deep fryer, or air fryer, place them on a paper towel to drain, and then hit them with some dry cool ranch seasoning to lock in the first layer of flavor. Place them in a bowl and then toss with the ranch dressing, thoroughly coating the tots with the sauce. You can serve them as-is, or add some spice with a drizzle of hot sauce or a bit of diced jalapeños. To make the dish more of a meal than a side dish, top the ranch dressing-doused tots with crumbled bacon. As another idea, upgrade the tater tots with some boneless buffalo chicken wings or tenders.
New England clam chowder
Topping tater tots with creamy clam chowder will make the popular snack or side dish a hearty lunch or dinner. Since traditional New England clam chowder typically contains diced potatoes, the crunchy fried or baked tots will naturally complement the thick soup. Rather than serving the seafood-laden stew with flimsy crackers, give it the royal treatment with a base layer of crispy, golden brown tots.
Start by placing the baked or fried tots in the bottom of a deep bowl, and then ladle the luxurious chowder over them. You can make your own clam chowder from scratch, but a high-quality store-bought version will work just as well as a tot topper and save you a lot of time in the kitchen. Making this filling tater tot dish is also a good way to use up clam chowder leftovers from last night's dinner. Finish the creamy, crunchy combo with some crumbled bacon and chopped green onions or chives. If you prefer Manhattan clam chowder, which features a tangy tomato-based broth rather than a creamy base, use it to top the tots instead.