Transform Frozen Tater Tots With A One-Ingredient Upgrade

Frozen tater tots can be pretty ho-hum when you prepare them straight from the bag. Sometimes that's what you want, but those little potato kegs can also use a spiffy new outfit every now and again. That's why I recommend one pantry item to quickly dust them up — in fact, it'll make them taste brand new. I'm actually cribbing this idea straight from a bar my wife and I played trivia at back in the day (R.I.P., High Dive), and whenever we went to visit, we always had to get the ranch tots.

These weren't tater tots served with ranch dressing, as some of you may be guessing, but rather, freshly fried tater tots that were tossed in dry ranch seasoning. It seems like such a small detail, and at first, I was somewhat annoyed by the "ranchification" of yet another regular food item — ranch dressing is such a staple in America, after all. But jeez, these were infuriatingly delicious. They were so good I generally ate them plain, which is really unlike me.

Next time you break out the frozen tater tots, try grabbing a packet of Hidden Valley Ranch powder, and toss your tater tots in a generous amount of it as soon as they come out of your oven or air fryer. This will ensure that the seasoning really sticks, and your otherwise normal tater tots will suddenly be boosted with a ton of umami flavor.