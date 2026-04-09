This Messy Ground Beef Dish Is 10x Better With A Splash Of Coke
When trying to think of a cheap, easy, and filling dinner, sloppy Joes come to mind. With ground beef, ketchup, toasted buns, and maybe a few veggies, you can have a messy and tasty meal in 20 minutes. This is such an easy dish that it's also easy to elevate with add-ins. But if you want a richer, deeper flavor in your meat, the secret ingredient is actually Coca-Cola.
This sloppy Joe addition has received rave reviews from those who have tried it but has gotten the dubious side-eye from those too timid to taste. One commenter on a TikTok video about cola sloppy Joes said simply, "Just because you can doesn't mean you should." On the other hand, a commenter on a Facebook sloppy Joe video attested, "Soda and catsup cooked down makes great sauce for all meats." You never really know until you sweeten sloppy Joes with cola for yourself.
The best sloppy Joe sandwich stars with ground chuck; brown the beef and then add your usual liquid seasonings, ketchup, and spices. For a pound of meat, you want to throw in up to a cup of cola. Then let everything simmer until the sauce is thickened to your liking. Serve on toasted buns for more structural integrity, as these Joes are bound to be pretty saucy. This isn't an unheard-of concept, either, as even the Coca-Cola website features a sloppy Joe recipe.
Why cola makes sloppy Joes better
There are lots of delicious ways to use Coca-Cola in the kitchen – numerous restaurants and families use a little Coke for ribs, pork, and pot roasts. It also features in some pulled pork and chicken recipes and has been signed off on by celebrity chefs such as Guy Fieri. It's not just that it adds a little caramel sweetness to the party, either. It actually helps meat get tender.
Coca-Cola has a high acid content, including citric acid and phosphoric acid. Those acids help break down connective tissues in meat, leaving it tender after cooking. Vinegar or lime juice does something similar, but cola offers additional benefits. The carbonation also helps tenderize, and the sugars in the soda caramelize rapidly, creating a sticky crust or glossy sauce. With sloppy Joes, that means every little nugget gets tender and glazed.
Cola is a surprisingly versatile ingredient when used in tandem with other sauces and spices. Cinnamon can help bring out the spice notes in cola, as can with curry powder or cumin. Soy sauce adds umami, and the Korean condiment gochujang can give your sloppy Joes a spicy kick that blends well with cola's sweetness. When combined with barbecue sauces, the soda balances the savory notes and smokiness with its own unique flavors. You don't need much cola to give your sloppy Joes a boost, but you'll definitely notice the difference it makes.