When trying to think of a cheap, easy, and filling dinner, sloppy Joes come to mind. With ground beef, ketchup, toasted buns, and maybe a few veggies, you can have a messy and tasty meal in 20 minutes. This is such an easy dish that it's also easy to elevate with add-ins. But if you want a richer, deeper flavor in your meat, the secret ingredient is actually Coca-Cola.

This sloppy Joe addition has received rave reviews from those who have tried it but has gotten the dubious side-eye from those too timid to taste. One commenter on a TikTok video about cola sloppy Joes said simply, "Just because you can doesn't mean you should." On the other hand, a commenter on a Facebook sloppy Joe video attested, "Soda and catsup cooked down makes great sauce for all meats." You never really know until you sweeten sloppy Joes with cola for yourself.

The best sloppy Joe sandwich stars with ground chuck; brown the beef and then add your usual liquid seasonings, ketchup, and spices. For a pound of meat, you want to throw in up to a cup of cola. Then let everything simmer until the sauce is thickened to your liking. Serve on toasted buns for more structural integrity, as these Joes are bound to be pretty saucy. This isn't an unheard-of concept, either, as even the Coca-Cola website features a sloppy Joe recipe.