The Best Sloppy Joe Sandwich Starts With This Cut Of Beef
Sloppy Joes are one of those oft-forgotten old-school ground beef dishes that can really hit the spot when you're looking for a meaty meal. However, while making the sandwich from scratch is far from a complicated task, figuring out the exact cut of meat you should use can sometimes be difficult. Luckily, we spoke with Debi Morgan, founder and recipe developer at Quiche My Grits, who explained that the fat ratio and the cut of meat are both massively important for sloppy Joes — and that there's one option that stands out above the rest. "I use an 80/20 blend of ground chuck," Morgan revealed. "This blend is known for its high moisture content, which is what you need to create the most tender texture for sloppy Joes."
While others may prefer slightly different lean-to-fat ratios for sloppy Joes, this specific type of beef was exactly what Morgan's grandmother once used many years ago — and it has yet to fail her. The 80/20 blend works so well because it gives the sandwich moisture and flavor from the get-go (later amplified by seasonings and sauce), while still being lean enough to provide plenty of texture to the dish. "Ground chuck with 80% lean beef and 20% fat contains the right combination that mixes well with a sweet and savory sauce for ultimate flavor," Morgan added.
Why ground chuck is the best choice for sloppy Joes
While some may see ground chuck as a surprising answer for the best type of ground beef to use for sloppy Joes, it's important to remember that it's all about moisture and practicality when it comes to the classic comfort food. When compared to ground sirloin, for example, Debi Morgan was quick to explain why it doesn't work as well as her go-to meat. "Sirloin is such a lean meat," Morgan suggested. "It tends to be on the dry side."
Even if you were looking to combine the two cuts for the job, the recipe developer warns that using more than just 5% of sirloin risks making the filling too dry. With this in mind, you may be thinking of going in the polar opposite direction and using a ribeye instead. This is when practicality comes into question; you shouldn't waste your money on a wagyu burger, and using ground ribeye in most cases — including sloppy Joes — is often considered overkill when ground chuck already works so well.
Now that you know the right meat to look for when making sloppy Joes, all that's left is getting the highest-quality serving of 80/20 ground chuck you possibly can. Beyond shopping at Aldi (the best grocery store for ground beef), pay attention to the color and smell of the meat to ensure you're getting the best of the best. "If you want juicy sloppy Joes that melt in your mouth, look for the freshest ground chuck you can find with a bright red color and very little odor, which means there is no spoilage," Morgan advised.