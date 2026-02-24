The Best Sloppy Joe Sandwich Starts With This Cut Of Beef

While some may see ground chuck as a surprising answer for the best type of ground beef to use for sloppy Joes, it's important to remember that it's all about moisture and practicality when it comes to the classic comfort food. When compared to ground sirloin, for example, Debi Morgan was quick to explain why it doesn't work as well as her go-to meat. "Sirloin is such a lean meat," Morgan suggested. "It tends to be on the dry side."

Even if you were looking to combine the two cuts for the job, the recipe developer warns that using more than just 5% of sirloin risks making the filling too dry. With this in mind, you may be thinking of going in the polar opposite direction and using a ribeye instead. This is when practicality comes into question; you shouldn't waste your money on a wagyu burger, and using ground ribeye in most cases — including sloppy Joes — is often considered overkill when ground chuck already works so well.

Now that you know the right meat to look for when making sloppy Joes, all that's left is getting the highest-quality serving of 80/20 ground chuck you possibly can. Beyond shopping at Aldi (the best grocery store for ground beef), pay attention to the color and smell of the meat to ensure you're getting the best of the best. "If you want juicy sloppy Joes that melt in your mouth, look for the freshest ground chuck you can find with a bright red color and very little odor, which means there is no spoilage," Morgan advised.