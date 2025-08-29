Don't Waste Your Money On Wagyu Burgers

Wagyu steak is one of the most celebrated, sought-after cuts of meat. It stands to reason that wagyu burgers would be the best of the best, too. Right?

Wrong — according to Chicago-based chef Russell Kook. Kook is the executive chef at The Bellevue, an upscale bar and restaurant specializing in elevated American cuisine. According to Kook, wagyu burgers aren't just pricier — they're simply not as good. The chef says that wagyu burgers are difficult to cook, and don't produce the kind of results you'd want for the premium price.

"I don't think wagyu burgers are worth the splurge," Kook says. "For that price you can invest in some beautiful steaks. I prefer to use prime burgers which have a perfect balance of flavor and texture at a great price." Kook isn't the only chef who hates wagyu burgers: Anthony Bourdain couldn't stand these bougie beef burgers, either.

The thing that makes wagyu steak so special is its exquisite marbling, which gets lost when the meat is ground into a patty. "The best way to eat wagyu is as a steak cut," Kook explains. "You lose a lot of the best properties by grinding it down. A prime American burger is a much better meal and value."