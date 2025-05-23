Old-School Ground Beef Dishes Almost Everyone Has Forgotten About
For the past several decades, ground beef has been the star of many comforting, old-school recipes. Ground beef is made from several different cuts of meat, such as chuck, round, shank, and sirloin. While some people may call ground beef "hamburger," there is one major distinction between the two types of meat, according to the USDA: Beef fat is allowed to be added to hamburger meat, but not to ground beef. Also, both kinds of meat may contain seasonings, but no added binders, water, phosphate, or extenders of any kind. Ground beef is a very versatile meat — it can be combined with an endless variety of other ingredients and cooked in a skillet, on the grill, in the oven, and even in the air fryer.
Many ground beef recipes have been passed down through generations, and the dishes are now comfort foods in many households. You can make these old-school ground beef recipes to connect with your roots, share family recipes with your kids, or just enjoy an easy, wholesome dinner after a long day. The beauty of these vintage recipes is that most can be made with staple items you already have on hand, and they tend to include fresh vegetables and whole grains. If you're vegan or vegetarian, most of these dishes can also conveniently be made with meatless, soy-based grounds without losing much flavor.
Cabbage rolls
Old-fashioned cabbage rolls offer an ideal way to get your greens, even if you're typically not a fan of them. Also known as "pigs in a blanket" in some regions, cabbage rolls are said to have originated in Eastern Europe, and each country has its own regional variation of them. In the United States, they typically consist of cabbage leaves stuffed with either ground beef, ground pork, or a mixture of both meats, along with rice, onion, and seasonings. Some cabbage roll recipes call for a flavorful tomato-based sauce, while others omit the sauce and serve the wrapped meat on a bed of sauerkraut. Yet another version of cabbage rolls features a rich, sour cream-infused sauce. You can either follow your family's favorite recipe, or tailor it to please your palate.
Start the comforting meal by boiling a whole head of cabbage in salted water for about five minutes, or until it's softened. Allow the head to cool, and then remove the individual leaves. Lay the leaves on a paper towel and pat them dry before stuffing. To make the filling, combine cooked rice, diced onions, ground beef, and any seasonings you desire, and then fill the each cabbage leaf with the mixture. Carefully roll each filled leaf up and spear it with a toothpick to hold everything together. Place all of the rolls in a pot, cover with tomato sauce, and simmer until done. Serve with a side of mashed potatoes.
Hamburger casserole
When it comes to classic ground beef dishes, it doesn't get more old-school than hamburger casserole. Even though the ingredients that go into this comforting recipe are basic, they blend together in perfect harmony. You can't go wrong with this beefy, cheesy, creamy goodness, which can be traced back to at least the 1940s. The best part about this meal is that it can come together in just about 30 minutes, and will please a crowd of kids and adults alike. Since it's filled with ground beef and cheese, it's also ideal for those on a high-protein diet, or anyone wanting to stay full longer. If you plan to make this for a special event, such as a kid's birthday party, you can assemble it the day ahead and bake it the next day to save time. You can also get creative with your pasta choice, using noodles like macaroni, fusilli, or cavatappi, to give the vintage dish a personal touch. Wide egg noodles also work especially well in this casserole.
To make this time-tested, one-dish meal, start by preheating your oven and cooking your preferred type of pasta. Cook your ground beef in a skillet with diced onion, bell pepper, garlic, and any seasonings of choice. Add in tomato sauce, beef broth, and Worcestershire sauce and simmer all of the ingredients together. Whisk in cream cheese, milk, and any type of shredded cheese, such as pepper jack or cheddar, and transfer the mixture to a baking dish. Top the casserole with more cheese and bake until it bubbles.
Shepherd's pie
Another timeless dish containing ground beef is the hearty and delicious shepherd's pie, which is full of meat, vegetables, gravy, and a generous topping of smooth and creamy mashed potatoes. Sure, it's not necessarily "forgotten," but it doesn't seem to be around as much as it used to be. While you may associate pies with blueberry, cherry, and apple, ground beef makes a fine filling when combined with a variety of other savory ingredients. Making a pie can sound like an elaborate and time-consuming task, but you can make a personal shepherd's pie in 30 minutes, especially if you're using leftover or frozen mashed potatoes. Depending on how many people you're planning to feed and what type of baking supplies you have on hand, you can bake the shepherd's pie in a casserole dish, baking dish, or individually-sized ramekins. Shepherd's pies come in handy on busy nights since they contain protein, carbs, and vegetables all in one dish, so there's no need to make extra sides.
Start making this crustless, meaty pie by preheating your oven and sautéing onions, garlic, and carrots in a skillet, and then adding in the ground beef. You can use either fresh or frozen vegetables, depending on what you have. Add tomato paste, beef broth, and a dark, strong beer (such as an oatmeal stout) if you desire. Place the mixture in the baking dish or ramekins, and cover with plenty of fluffy mashed potatoes. Sprinkle cheese over the top and bake for 12-15 minutes or until the mixture is bubbling around the edges and the potatoes are golden brown.
Picadillo
Picadillo is a full-flavored ground beef dish that combines sweet and savory elements, making it a mouthwatering classic that deserves a dinner table comeback. The dish is considered Cuban comfort food and contains an eclectic mix of ingredients, including sweet raisins and salty green olives. You can also use capers with or in place of the olives, as long as you throw in something to give the dish a briny bite. Like many Latin American recipes, picadillo starts with a traditional sofrito of chopped red bell pepper, onion, and garlic. A variety of other seasonings are added to give the dish its signature flavor, and it's served over or alongside a bed of white rice. Black beans may also join the plate, but not always, since the ground beef provides plenty of protein.
To make this delightful dish, start by sautéing the sofrito of vegetables and ground beef in a skillet, and then drain any excess grease. Add tomato paste, cumin, paprika, oregano, and salt and pepper to taste. Cook until the tomato sauce begins to darken, and then add a bit of white wine and Worcestershire sauce for an even richer flavor. Stir in the olives, capers, and raisins at the end to brighten the dish. In addition to rice and beans, you can also serve the picadillo with fresh, warm tortillas. Picadillo is also sometimes used as empanada filling.
Spoon tacos
Spoon tacos were commonly enjoyed as hot school lunches and at camps in the past, appealing to kids and adults alike. The dish may also be called Frito pie or walking tacos, but all three have the same basic ingredients and can be eaten on the go. Think of this simple and delicious recipe as disassembled tacos, which you can conveniently eat with a spoon (or a fork, if you insist). While seasoned ground beef is a must in this dish, you can get crafty with the other ingredients, experimenting with flavored tortilla chips and different toppings. You can make spoon tacos in a casserole dish, or serve the ingredients separately, allowing family members or party guests to create their own culinary masterpieces.
These easy-to-eat "tacos" start by browning ground beef, which you can season with a packet of taco seasoning, sauce, or both. Fill the bottom of a baking dish with bite-sized corn chips, and then layer the cooked beef over them. Top with cheddar cheese and bake until it's melted. Scoop the spoon tacos onto plates and top with diced onions, olives, and sour cream. If you decide not to bake the spoon tacos casserole-style, simply top the chips with the seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese, and other condiments.
Homemade beefaroni
We've all had the canned version of beefaroni at least once in our lives, and most likely ended up underwhelmed by the time we ate our last forkful. Even if we thought the pre-made pasta concoction was the holy grail of food as a child, homemade beefaroni is on a whole other culinary level. While it may take a bit more time to make this cheesy, meaty goodness from scratch, the end result will be worth it. As an added benefit, it's probably a dinner that even the pickiest young eaters will enthusiastically nosh. The trick is using just the right amount of Italian seasonings in the dish, so that every comforting bite is flavorful without being spicy.
The pasta dish comes together when you combine sautéed ground beef and onions with a tasty sauce made from tomato sauce, flour, butter, garlic, and mild, medium, or sharp cheddar cheese. While you can use shredded cheese, grating a block yourself will result in a better melt. Season the dish with an Italian seasoning blend containing oregano and basil, and add in other herbs, such as thyme and marjoram, to taste. When the meaty sauce is ready, stir in the cooked pasta, sprinkle with chopped fresh parsley, and serve. While the classic recipe typically calls for macaroni, you can also use cavatappi or farfalle if that's what's in your pantry.
Sloppy Joes
Sloppy joes are iconic handheld meals that some say began as "loose meat" sandwiches in the 1920s. These sandwiches were essentially sloppy joes without the sauce, and consisted of just lightly-seasoned ground beef on a bun. Legend has it that sloppy joes, which are made with ground beef in a tomato-based sauce, were brought to the United States by author Ernest Hemingway after he developed a love for them in Cuba. The filling was similar to ropa vieja and picadillo, both Cuban dishes featuring beef in a seasoned tomato sauce. No matter where sloppy joes came from, they are here to stay. The beloved sandwiches may not be as popular as they once were, but they still make a delicious and filling lunch or dinner today.
To make the sandwiches at home, begin by cooking ground beef, diced onions, and green bell peppers in a skillet, and drain any excess oil. You can either dump in a can of pre-made sloppy joe sauce at this point, or make your own with just a few basic ingredients. Homemade sloppy joe sauce is a combination of ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, chili powder, garlic, and a bit of hot sauce if you desire. Thoroughly coat the ground beef mixture with the sweet and tangy sauce, and serve on hamburger buns. The sandwiches are a quick and easy meal when served with potato chips and pickles on the side.
Salisbury steak
Despite its fancy, gourmet name, Salisbury steak is more of a hamburger smothered in rich brown gravy than an actual steak. While it's delicious in its own right, diners expecting to cut into a thick, juicy steak may be surprised to find a ground beef patty hiding under the gravy, which is typically made with mushrooms. Salisbury steak is basically a Hamburg patty, which became popular in New York City during the 19th century when German immigrants brought over the recipe. Dr. James Henry Salisbury then adapted the recipe as a health food dish. Over the years, Salisbury steak became a lunchroom staple and had a starring role in TV dinners, which became popular in the 1950s. The dish is commonly served with mashed potatoes, but it also works well with rice, wide egg noodles, and vegetables.
Homemade Salisbury steak deserves a kitchen comeback because it's an easy, protein-packed meal, ideal for busy weeknights when you crave comfort food without the fuss. Make the patties by combining ground beef with breadcrumbs and egg, which will act as binders and hold the "steak" together. Brown the patties in a skillet until they're partially cooked, and then use the meat drippings to make the mushroom gravy. If you're pressed for time, a jar of store-bought gravy will also do the trick. Return the patties to the pan, and simmer until they're cooked through.
Stuffed peppers
Few homemade dinners are more delicious than juicy, colorful bell peppers stuffed with well-seasoned ground beef and topped with a savory tomato sauce. Bell peppers provide the perfect vessel for holding the ground beef mixture, as they hold their shape well and become juicy and tender during the cooking process. While recipes can vary from household to household, most call for a filling mixture of ground beef, cooked rice, onions, and various seasonings. This savory, filling, and nutritious dish makes the ideal meal all year long. It's a hearty, warm dinner during the cold winter months, and offers the perfect way to use up all of the peppers from your summer garden. While you can serve the stuffed peppers by themselves, creamy mashed potatoes make a tasty complement when smothered in the tangy tomato sauce.
As one way to make this classic dish, start by cutting the tops off of your bell peppers and scooping out the core and seeds inside. Set the peppers aside, and combine sautéed ground beef and diced onions, cooked white rice, and seasonings to taste in a large bowl. Stuff each prepped pepper with the ground beef mixture, and place into a baking dish. Pour tomato soup or a homemade tomato sauce (depending on your preference) over the peppers, and sprinkle the tops with shredded cheese. Bake in your oven until the sauce is bubbly, the peppers are tender, and the cheese is melted.
Grape jelly meatballs
In the 1960s, eclectic grape jelly meatballs began showing up at all types of special events, from baby showers to birthday parties and everything in between. These bite-sized morsels of sweet and savory goodness made the perfect party appetizers, as guests could easily enjoy them while mixing and mingling. Fast forward to today, and these saucy meatballs are still invited to the occasional soirée, but not as often as during their heyday. The meatballs are traditionally served in a Crock-Pot, which is easy to transport and will keep the appetizers warm and cozy in their sweet purple sauce.
The classic way to create these party starters is by making small meatballs with ground beef, ricotta cheese, eggs, breadcrumbs, parsley, and other seasonings. Bake the meatballs in the oven until they're thoroughly cooked, and then place them in a Crock-Pot. Combine a jar of grape jelly and a bottle of barbecue sauce in a saucepan and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until they're well combined. Pour the sauce over the meatballs, and turn the Crock-Pot on low. Provide toothpicks so guests can easily help themselves to the mini meatballs.
Tater tot casserole
Tater tot casserole is a fun and tasty dish that no kid (or adult, for that matter) can resist. This one-pan dinner is simple to assemble using a few basic ingredients, and makes a warm and satisfying meal. While there's more than one way to make this casserole, many recipes contain a mixture of ground beef and cheese topped with golden-brown tater tots. Also called tater tot hot dish in the Midwest, this cheesy casserole is open to creative inspiration. For instance, throwing some green beans into the mix is an easy and delicious way to get your kids to eat more vegetables. Other veggie ideas include canned, fresh, or frozen peas, corn, and carrots.
Throw this vintage dish together by browning ground beef with diced onion and/or garlic in a skillet, seasoning it with salt, pepper, and dash of Worcestershire sauce. Then, add the ground beef to a baking dish and top with a layer of your preferred cooked vegetables, a can of mushroom soup, and shredded cheddar cheese. Finish the casserole with a top layer of evenly-spaced frozen tater tots. Bake until the tater tots are golden-brown and the cheese is melted. Garnish with a sprinkle of chopped fresh parsley for a pop of color.