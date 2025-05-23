Old-School Ground Beef Dishes Almost Everyone Has Forgotten About

For the past several decades, ground beef has been the star of many comforting, old-school recipes. Ground beef is made from several different cuts of meat, such as chuck, round, shank, and sirloin. While some people may call ground beef "hamburger," there is one major distinction between the two types of meat, according to the USDA: Beef fat is allowed to be added to hamburger meat, but not to ground beef. Also, both kinds of meat may contain seasonings, but no added binders, water, phosphate, or extenders of any kind. Ground beef is a very versatile meat — it can be combined with an endless variety of other ingredients and cooked in a skillet, on the grill, in the oven, and even in the air fryer.

Many ground beef recipes have been passed down through generations, and the dishes are now comfort foods in many households. You can make these old-school ground beef recipes to connect with your roots, share family recipes with your kids, or just enjoy an easy, wholesome dinner after a long day. The beauty of these vintage recipes is that most can be made with staple items you already have on hand, and they tend to include fresh vegetables and whole grains. If you're vegan or vegetarian, most of these dishes can also conveniently be made with meatless, soy-based grounds without losing much flavor.