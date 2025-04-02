Is Salisbury Steak Actually Steak Or Something Else Entirely?

If you're unfamiliar with what Salisbury steak is, you might walk down the frozen food aisle of your local supermarket and marvel at all those upscale brands offering steak as a frozen TV dinner. Who knew Hungry Man could get so fancy, right? Did they see those Gordon Ramsay frozen dinners and get worried about competition? Or are they just trying to head off Trader Joe's at the pass? Well, not quite. Salisbury steak, despite the name, is not actually steak. It's ground beef assembled into patties, cooked, then smothered in some kind of brown gravy. (This gravy is usually, but not necessarily, mushroom-based.) The dish is an offshoot of the progenitor of the hamburger and got its name from a doctor who concocted one of America's first fad diets.

The Hamburg steak, a ground beef patty, became popular in 19th century New York as the city received an influx of German immigrants — many of whom likely embarked on the journey to America from the port of Hamburg. Auguste Escoffier, the legendary French chef, considered it a worthy example of haute cuisine; it became known as the "hamburger" once it was placed between two pieces of bread. And yet, although Salisbury steak is essentially a Hamburg patty with gravy, its inventor was less concerned with what was appetizing and more concerned with how healthy it might be.