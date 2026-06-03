12 Things That Never Belong With Steak

Red meat is one of the most expensive protein options, so whether you're grilling at a backyard cookout or treating yourself to a nice steak dinner, you want to get the best bang for your buck. And, while it is great to have a plethora of choices when it comes to steak preparation, sauces, and sides, some of these create carnivore bliss while others disappoint. As anyone who tastes soap when they eat cilantro will tell you, food choices are individual and we're entitled to our opinions — the Reddit threads on controversial food pairings seem to go on forever — but we believe there are some foods that simply do not go with steak.

Are these hard and fast rules? Of course not! But, when you're digging into a juicy T-bone worthy of Fred Flinstone, we want you to have the most enjoyable experience possible. Some of these are personal preferences and others are based in food science and research, but all of them are options we feel you should avoid if you want to optimize your steak dinner.