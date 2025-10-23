Ruth's Chris' Go-To Way To Season Steak Is Surprisingly Simple
Ruth's Chris Steak House has an absolute mouthful of a name, and it may be a good deal pricier than some other steakhouse chains we can think of, like Texas Roadhouse or LongHorn Steakhouse. But when you're looking to celebrate a really special occasion, it's a fine place to go, offering an assortment of delicious, perfectly seasoned steaks. You might even be inclined to ask for its secret when you've finished — but really, it's no secret at all, as Ruth's Chris uses nothing more than salt and pepper to season its steaks.
The salt helps preserve moisture and adds a flavorful crust to the steak's exterior, while pepper adds extra flavor and just a touch of crunch to the meat's texture. There are all sorts of marinades and seasonings one could use on a steak, and certainly some of them are delicious — just take a look at this spicy steak marinade or the seasoning swap you can get on your steaks at Texas Roadhouse. But to quote Wayne from the TV show "Letterkenny," "S&P's the choice for me."
How to season your steak with salt and pepper
So how do you season your steak with salt and pepper the right way? Well, the first step is always to pat your steak dry with paper towels. Not only is it deeply satisfying to see your paper towels blot with moisture, it also allows for a better sear — the Maillard reaction, which makes food brown and delicious when exposed to high heat, doesn't work as well if there's moisture serving as a buffer. It's also a good idea to let your meat come to room temperature before you put it on the heat, as it will be succulent and more evenly cooked.
As for when to season your steak, there's a bit of disagreement. Some people swear that you ought to let your seasoned meat rest in the fridge for a while, whether that's for a half an hour or for a few days; others insist that you should season your steak just before you put it on the heat. When The Takeout asked an expert about when to season steak, they said that it's a good idea to add salt and pepper 30 minutes to an hour before cooking — which should give you plenty of time to whip up a side of salt and vinegar mashed potatoes.