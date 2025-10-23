Ruth's Chris' Go-To Way To Season Steak Is Surprisingly Simple

Ruth's Chris Steak House has an absolute mouthful of a name, and it may be a good deal pricier than some other steakhouse chains we can think of, like Texas Roadhouse or LongHorn Steakhouse. But when you're looking to celebrate a really special occasion, it's a fine place to go, offering an assortment of delicious, perfectly seasoned steaks. You might even be inclined to ask for its secret when you've finished — but really, it's no secret at all, as Ruth's Chris uses nothing more than salt and pepper to season its steaks.

The salt helps preserve moisture and adds a flavorful crust to the steak's exterior, while pepper adds extra flavor and just a touch of crunch to the meat's texture. There are all sorts of marinades and seasonings one could use on a steak, and certainly some of them are delicious — just take a look at this spicy steak marinade or the seasoning swap you can get on your steaks at Texas Roadhouse. But to quote Wayne from the TV show "Letterkenny," "S&P's the choice for me."