If Your Mom Made This Magical Jell-O, She's Probably A Boomer

If your childhood took place from the 1960s to the 1990s, you might remember a special kind of Jell-O that Mom made for dessert. It was a mysterious and short-lived member of the boxed Jell-O family that separated into three layers as it set in the fridge — a creation known as Jell-O 1-2-3. The edible magic trick was sold in the same box and packet setup that we've come to expect from Jell-O and came in flavors like strawberry, cherry, raspberry, lime, and orange.

To make it, home chefs combined one packet of Jell-O 1-2-3 with water in a blender and whipped it up in stages. The layers formed as the Jell-O cooled in the fridge. It was discontinued in 1996, but those who remember Jell-O 1-2-3 say it was part of core childhood memories. Each layer had a different texture. A Reddit user described the middle layer as being like a "chilled mousse." Another Redditor recalled, "This was my favorite as a teen! We made it often. And [we'd] put it in the Tupperware parfait 'glasses' to be fancy."

Jell-O 1-2-3 was a showy dessert marketed to families and appeared near the end of the Jell-O craze. By the 1970s, housewives were ditching the old-school Jell-O salads nobody eats anymore. Trends moved toward lower-sugar options and French cooking techniques à la Julia Child, and Jell-O started discontinuing some of its products. You can still find them floating around reseller websites, though. One seller has an unopened package for sale on eBay with a suggested starting bid at $99.99 — that's one expensive cup of Jell-O, considering how a family-sized box of regular Jell-O costs $2 today.