Don't Throw Out Avocado Pits - Make Tea Instead

Avocado toast may be a bit passé by now (in fact, The Takeout declared it to be so back before the pandemic hit), but guacamole will never go out of style. However, with great avocado dishes comes great waste since that big pit in the middle makes up about 15% of the fruit. Back in the 20-teens, people started eating avocado pits by drying, grinding, and adding them to smoothies to take advantage of their health benefits. Avocado pits do contain antioxidants, fatty acids, minerals, protein, and vitamins; but grinding them can be hard on a blender, so you're probably better off using them to make tea if you want to practice the produce equivalent of nose-to-tail eating.

For avocado pit tea, boil one pit in a pot of water for about five minutes. It should now be soft enough to chop with a knife, so cut it up into smaller chunks and boil it again for another 10 minutes. Remove the pit chunks from the water, then drink it like any other tea. It may not taste all that great since avocado seeds are often bitter, but think of it as medicine. You might want to disguise the taste as best you can with sugar or honey and a generous squeeze of lemon.