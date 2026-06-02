Why Papa Johns Pizza Always Comes With That Little Pepper

Papa Johns may be known for a lot of things — some good, and others less so — but the chain's pizza is immediately recognizable for the two iconic complementary sides that come in every box: a garlic dipping sauce some would pay to bathe in, and a greenish-yellow pepperoncino pepper. Why the garlic dipping sauce is there is pretty self-explanatory. It's undeniably delicious, and if you say it's not, you're lying (luckily, you can make your own copycat version of the Papa Johns sauce at home).

The presence of the pepperoncino, on the other hand, is slightly more mysterious. While the subtly spicy Italian peppers make a fabulous crunchy chicken salad upgrade and add a lovely briny pop to pasta dishes, they're not exactly a traditional pizza accompaniment. Luckily, there is a clear explanation for curious pizza-eaters.

As legend has it, Papa Johns' controversial founder, John Schnatter, copied the idea from Rocky's Sub Pub in Jeffersonville, Indiana, where he worked as a dishwasher and pizza cook during high school. Apparently, the Italian-American tavern always served its pizzas with a pepperoncino pepper or two, much to the delight of customers. In a 2017 interview with Thrillist, Papa Johns Chief Ingredient Officer Sean Muldoon explained that Schnatter noticed how people went crazy for the pepper, and when he started his own pizza chain, he decided to adopt the practice for himself.