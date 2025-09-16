Where Is Papa John's Controversial Founder John Schnatter Today?

In the '90s, you could find John Schnatter in TV commercials, imploring you to order a Papa Johns pizza (and you'd see it again on the box when you ordered said pizza). Today, you'll find him reacting to pizza videos on social media or making guest appearances on podcasts. But there's one place you won't find John Schnatter, former CEO of Papa Johns: actually running the pizza delivery business he founded.

Papa Johns and its founder were once firmly entwined, but the two are now completely separate entities. The Papa Johns website doesn't even mention the founder who bestowed the company with his name. Amid backlash to recent comments, Schnatter resigned as CEO before also stepping down as chairman in 2018. He's since sold off over $500 million of stock in the company, with the main connection between the two parties being Schnatter's first name.

That's not to say Schnatter has totally left the limelight. Since exiting the company he founded, he's shown up in magazines, on podcasts, and all over social media to tell his version of events. His story has evolved over the years, and he's grown more open about his political views. Here's what we found about the story of Papa Johns' famous founder and what he's up to today.