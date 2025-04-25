Are Pizza Chains Really Considered Fast Food?

This is one of those questions that at first seems like a no-brainer, which immediately needs to be answered with a "duh, of course they are." But, upon further review, you start to think ... maybe the thought that pizza chains are fast food slipped through the cracks like the pervasive belief that we only use 10% of our brains, when the truth is we use virtually every part of our brain even while resting. However, there's still the chance that if you ask ten people to give it some real thought, you may get ten different answers.

There will be some folk who lump them right in with the burger and fries crowd, while others argue that pizza shops operate in their own realm of deliciousness and convenience. And sure, big names like Domino's, Pizza Hut, and Papa Johns have speedy service, online deals, and delivery apps like no other. But does that really make them fast food?

My take is that pizza chains aren't fast food — not in the traditional sense, anyway. Pizza can never compare to the level of convenience that a pre-wrapped burger pulled from a warming drawer offers. Your pizza is literally made to order; You pick the crust, the sauce, and the toppings, and it gets baked fresh for you from someplace like Pizza Hut and its eclectic menu. That takes more time and effort than tossing a patty on a bun; and the wait time reflects it. Let's not confuse the fact that your pizza can be delivered to your house with the misconception that it's "fast food." It's convenient, but it's not the same thing as a drive-thru cheeseburger, and that's an important distinction.