Why Papa Johns Has Distanced Itself From Its Controversial Founder

If you were to look at the website for Papa Johns, one of the most popular pizza chains in America, you might notice the conspicuous absence of a certain figure on their "about us" page: namely, the eponymous Papa John. Even though the origin story of the chain is detailed — it started life with a single pizza oven installed in a broom closet in an Indiana bar — no mention is made of the person who installed the pizza oven in the first place, lending the curious impression that Papa Johns was founded by a ghost. But that's not the case, of course; it was founded by a man named John Schnatter, who was once the chain's CEO and unofficial mascot before a number of controversies (involving NFL protests, racial slurs, and an ill-advised appearance on television) made him persona non grata.

Papa Johns (which is spelled without an apostrophe for reasons that will shortly become clear) began in 1984 with a single pizza oven installed in a broom closet at Mick's Lounge, an establishment in Jeffersonville, Indiana owned by Schnatter's father. Famously, Schnatter sold his car to buy the necessary equipment, which he later bought back in 2009. From these humble-ish beginnings, an empire grew: today, there are over 5,000 Papa Johns locations in 45 countries. Schnatter, who had become a billionaire, was sitting pretty — even after being ousted as CEO for criticizing the NFL (with whom Papa Johns had a partnership) over players kneeling in protest during the national anthem in 2017, he still owned over 9 million shares of the company, and would still feature in commercials. But his troubles were just beginning.