11 Reasons Papa Johns Might Not Be Around Much Longer

For over 40 years, Papa Johns has prided itself on making better pizza made with better ingredients. While the accuracy of that "better ingredients" claim is still up for debate, there's no denying that this formula has earned the chain a spot up with there the head honchos of the food delivery scene. There are over 5,500 Papa Johns locations dotted across 49 countries, making it one of the biggest pizza chains in the world. But is that reign coming to an end?

Lately, we've seen signs that Papa Johns' status is slipping. We're not claiming that its pizza empire is set to implode tomorrow (you'll know when it is when you see us stockpiling Special Garlic Sauce), but the company has definitely tumbled from the highs it experienced at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the whole, recent years have been tough on the restaurant industry as customers become more selective about when and where they spend their money. Fast food is struggling in particular, with food and labor costs soaring across the board. It may be struggling with a lot of the same issues faced by its competitors, but some of Papa Johns' challenges are extremely brand-specific — and arguably years in the making. From its controversial founder to employee conflict, here's why we're concerned about Papa Johns.