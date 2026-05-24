It was a Hungarian scientist named Dr. Albert Szent-Györgyi who first discovered flavonoids in 1938. Initially, he called these phytonutrients (natural chemicals that protect plants) vitamin P. The word "flavonoid" itself is an umbrella term for what's literally thousands of different chemicals, which can be broken down into numerous subclasses and categories. And just like how flavonoids can fortify plant life, they can also infuse the fruit and vegetables derived from these plants, which in turn can offer benefits to those who consume them.

What kind of benefits are we talking about? Scientific analysis has shown that eating a lot of flavonoids may reduce the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and even some cancers. The good news is that a lot of readily available grocery store items are packed with flavonoids. For the purpose of this article, we looked at foods and drinks that are rich in the following different flavonoid subclasses: anthocyanins, flavanones, flavones, flavonols, and flavan-3-ols. Each of these subclasses consists of a slew of compounds that can really drive up an article's word count, but might be too didactic to mention here (there's no shortage of literature on the internet if you are interested in the chemical minutiae).

For now, though, we'll try to simplify things as much as possible when listing the 14 best flavonoid-rich foods to add to your shopping list. After all, is it easier to ask someone at your grocery store for oranges or hesperetin? Celery or luteolin? The bottom line, these items will do a body good.