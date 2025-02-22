Why Some Teas Make You Sleepy (And Others Wake You Up)

I know coffee culture reigns supreme, but I'm a tea gal through and through. My favorite is a strong and flavorful iced tea (specifically, it's the exceptional Sweet Tea from McDonald's). But still, I love a good cup of hot black tea with a little lemon and some honey. I'm not a purist in the sense that I don't usually drink tea straight without anything added in, but I enjoy it all the same.

Tea is a widely consumed beverage with effects that range from calming to invigorating. The type of tea you drink and its ingredients determines whether it makes you sleepy or gives you a boost of energy. Herbal teas like chamomile, valerian root, and Sleepytime tea are pretty well-known for their calming properties. These teas are naturally caffeine-free and contain compounds that help relax the body and mind, so they're excellent for unwinding before bed, especially if your body is aching and it's chilly outside.

On the other hand, black, green, and matcha tea have a stimulating effect – something to be mindful of if you're thinking of sipping some close to when you need to get some shut-eye. These teas contain varying amounts of caffeine, which we know keeps us going and alert. Most people drink them in the morning or afternoon to improve focus and energy. It's good to understand the main ingredients and effects of different teas so it can help you make better choices based on your needs and what you're looking for.