The Best Cilantro Substitute That Won't Taste Like Soap

Roughly 86% of the population is fortunate enough to be able to taste cilantro in all its peppery, tangy glory, but that means 14% of people are genetically programmed to loathe it. For this reason, cilantro is paradoxically both America's most popular herb and also its most divisive. If cilantro tastes like soap to you, you may be in good company since Julia Child loathed the fresh herb and you won't find it in any of Ina Garten's recipes. But is there any hope for cilantro haters? While you may not be able to overhaul your tastebuds, Shawna Clark, a recipe developer who founded the Healthy Foodie Girl blog, offers several alternatives that can take its place.

"Fresh parsley is my top pick," says Clark. "It's bright and herbaceous without the polarizing edge." Even though parsley is her first choice (It's even visually similar to cilantro), Clark also enjoys using mint or basil, depending on the dish. (Thai basil may be a better bet than the Italian kind since it, like cilantro, has a slightly acidic flavor.) These same ingredients in dried form also work as substitutes for dried cilantro.

For a less subtle overhaul, Clark had a few non-herbal ingredients in mind. "For that citrusy kick cilantro gives, squeeze in a little lime juice or add a bit of chopped green onion or chives for a fresh pop," she said. "You still get vibrant flavor without the soapy notes." Lime juice, too, has its dried counterpart. As Clark told us, "If you're aiming to bring out a citrusy punch like cilantro offers, try adding a touch of lime zest or dried lemon peel to your herb mix."