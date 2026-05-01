10 Foods With More Vitamin C Than Oranges

When many of us think of oranges, we immediately think of vitamin C — likely due to orange juice historically being marketed as a good source. This is true; however, not much juice comes from a single orange, which means one orange contains a lot less vitamin C than you might expect. For example, a medium orange (140 grams) provides 82 milligrams of vitamin C, or 92% of the Daily Value. According the the FDA, 90 milligrams is the recommended daily amount of vitamin C based on a 2,000 calorie diet. While oranges offer a significant amount, many fruits and veggies that are roughly the same serving size can pack several times more vitamin C.

If you're looking to boost your vitamin C intake — whether to support immune health, maintain skin and bone health, absorb more iron, or protect your cells from disease — consider adding any of the vitamin C powerhouses from this list to your diet. Many are just as tasty and even more nutrient-dense than oranges.